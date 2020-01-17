  1. Home
  Song Lyrics of 'Black Swan' by BTS

Song Lyrics of 'Black Swan' by BTS

Song Lyrics of 'Black Swan' by BTS
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Jan 2020 17:45:55 IST

Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang 
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now Yeah yeah yeah yeah...

Ayy
The heart no longer races
When hearing the music play
Tryna pull up Seems like time has stopped
Oh that would be my first death
I been always afraid of...

If this can no longer resonate
No longer make my heart vibrate
Then like this may be how I die my first death
But what if that moment’s right now
Right now

Heartbeat pulsing slow in my ears bump bump bump
Try to flee but back into the maw jump jump jump
No song affects me anymore
Crying out a silent cry

Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah
My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah
Every noise and sound’s been cut yeah yeah yeah
Killin’ me now
Do you hear me yeah

Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah
Struggle but it’s all ocean floor nah nah
Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
Do you hear me yeah

Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang 
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Deeper 
Yeah I think I’m goin’ deeper 
I keep losing focus 
No, just let go of me 
Let my own feet carry me 
I’ll go in myself 
In the deepest depths 
I saw myself...

Slowly, I open my eyes 
I’m in my workroom, it’s my studio 
The waves go darkly by in a throe 
But I’ll never get dragged away again 
Inside 
I saw myself, myself...

Heartbeat racing in my ears bump bump bump 
Eyes wide open into my forest jump jump jump 
Nothing can devour me
I shout out with ferocity

Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah
My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah
Every noise and sound’s been cut yeah yeah yeah
Killin’ me now Do you hear me yeah

Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah
Struggle but it’s all ocean floor nah nah
Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah
Film it now Do you hear me yeah

Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now Yeah yeah yeah yeah

