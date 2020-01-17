Song Lyrics of 'Black Swan' by BTS

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now Yeah yeah yeah yeah...

Ayy

The heart no longer races

When hearing the music play

Tryna pull up Seems like time has stopped

Oh that would be my first death

I been always afraid of...

If this can no longer resonate

No longer make my heart vibrate

Then like this may be how I die my first death

But what if that moment’s right now

Right now

Heartbeat pulsing slow in my ears bump bump bump

Try to flee but back into the maw jump jump jump

No song affects me anymore

Crying out a silent cry

Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah

My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah

Every noise and sound’s been cut yeah yeah yeah

Killin’ me now

Do you hear me yeah

Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah

Struggle but it’s all ocean floor nah nah

Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah

Film it now

Do you hear me yeah

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Deeper

Yeah I think I’m goin’ deeper

I keep losing focus

No, just let go of me

Let my own feet carry me

I’ll go in myself

In the deepest depths

I saw myself...

Slowly, I open my eyes

I’m in my workroom, it’s my studio

The waves go darkly by in a throe

But I’ll never get dragged away again

Inside

I saw myself, myself...

Heartbeat racing in my ears bump bump bump

Eyes wide open into my forest jump jump jump

Nothing can devour me

I shout out with ferocity

Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah

My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah

Every noise and sound’s been cut yeah yeah yeah

Killin’ me now Do you hear me yeah

Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah

Struggle but it’s all ocean floor nah nah

Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah

Film it now Do you hear me yeah

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now Yeah yeah yeah yeah