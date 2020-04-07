  1. Home
  Song Lyrics of 'Blinding Lights' by The Weeknd

Yeah

I've been tryna call
I've been on my own for long enough
Maybe you can show me how to love, maybe
I'm going through withdrawals
You don't even have to do too much
You can turn me on with just a touch, baby

I look around and
Sin City's cold and empty (Oh)
No one's around to judge me (Oh)
I can't see clearly when you're gone

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights
No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch
I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night
Oh, when I'm like this, you're the one I trust
Hey, hey, hey

I'm running out of time
'Cause I can see the sun light up the sky
So I hit the road in overdrive, baby, oh

The city's cold and empty (Oh)
No one's around to judge me (Oh)
I can't see clearly when you're gone

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights
No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch
I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night
Oh, when I'm like this, you're the one I trust

I'm just coming back to let you know (Back to let you know)
I could never say it on the phone (Say it on the phone)
Will never let you go this time (Ooh)

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights
No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch
Hey, hey, hey
Hey, hey, hey

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights
No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch

