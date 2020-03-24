Song Lyrics of 'Bluebird' by Miranda Lambert

Yeah I'm a turner

I turn pages all the time

Don't like where I'm at

34 was bad

So I just turn to 35

Yeah I'm a keeper

I keep digging down for the deep

Like the records I'm playing

They might keep you waiting

But you know I'm only playing for keeps

And if the house just keeps on winning

I got a wild card up my sleeve

And if love keeps giving me lemons

I just mix 'em in my drink

And if the whole wide world stops singing

And all the stars go dark

I'll keep a light on in my soul

Keep a bluebird in my heart

Well I'm a giver

Yeah and I'm still giving 'em hell

Forgiving's pretty hard

So I've made an art

Out of forgetting 'em well

Yeah I'm a rhymer

I can turn 20 cents into a 10

And if I get confused

And I start to lose

I'll rhyme a dime till it all makes sense

And if the house just keeps on winning

I got a wild card up my sleeve

And if love keeps giving me lemons

I just mix 'em in my drink

And if the whole wide world stops singing

And all the stars go dark

I'll turn a light on in my soul

And keep the bluebird in my heart

And if the house just keeps on winning

I got a wild card up my sleeve

And if love starts giving me lemons

I just mix 'em in my drink

And if the whole wide world stops singing

And all the stars go dark

I'll keep a light on in my soul

Keep a bluebird in my heart

I'll keep a light on in my soul

Keep a bluebird in my heart

Keep a bluebird in my heart

And the bluebird sings