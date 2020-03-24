Song Lyrics of 'Bluebird' by Miranda Lambert

  1. Home
Yeah I'm a turner
I turn pages all the time
Don't like where I'm at
34 was bad
So I just turn to 35

Yeah I'm a keeper
I keep digging down for the deep
Like the records I'm playing
They might keep you waiting
But you know I'm only playing for keeps

And if the house just keeps on winning
I got a wild card up my sleeve
And if love keeps giving me lemons
I just mix 'em in my drink

And if the whole wide world stops singing
And all the stars go dark
I'll keep a light on in my soul
Keep a bluebird in my heart

Well I'm a giver
Yeah and I'm still giving 'em hell
Forgiving's pretty hard
So I've made an art

Out of forgetting 'em well
Yeah I'm a rhymer
I can turn 20 cents into a 10
And if I get confused
And I start to lose
I'll rhyme a dime till it all makes sense

And if the house just keeps on winning
I got a wild card up my sleeve
And if love keeps giving me lemons
I just mix 'em in my drink

And if the whole wide world stops singing
And all the stars go dark
I'll turn a light on in my soul
And keep the bluebird in my heart

And if the house just keeps on winning
I got a wild card up my sleeve
And if love starts giving me lemons
I just mix 'em in my drink
And if the whole wide world stops singing
And all the stars go dark
I'll keep a light on in my soul

Keep a bluebird in my heart
I'll keep a light on in my soul
Keep a bluebird in my heart
Keep a bluebird in my heart

And the bluebird sings

