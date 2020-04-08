Song Lyrics of 'Bored In The House' by Tyga and Curtis Roach
Okay, I'm bored in the house and I'm in the house bored (bored)
Bored in the house and I'm in the house bored (bored)
Bored than a muh***ka in the house bored
And I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored
Bored in the house
Bored in the house, bored (bored)
Bored in the house
Bored in the house, bored (bored)
I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored
And I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored (ay)
I'm bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored
I'm bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored (ay)
Ay, I need me a thick chick
Sittin' on the couch and I'm going through my Netflix
Bored in the mo****rf***er, I ain't even doin' shit
Tell her pull up, make it shake like Nesquik
Neck frozen, with nowhere to go, b***h
Pop in COD on the PS4
Tell the b***hchill like refrigerator doors
We can heat up some ramen, can't go to the store, haha
Can't even go on tour
Niggas so bored, I'm losing my mind (mind)
All these girls tell 'em one at a time (time)
Niggas still hatin', tell 'em catch my outside ('side)
I'm finito, at home like depot, depot (ay)
She gon' s**k it like mosquito ('squito)
I ain't lyin', she a Leo (Leo)
Ay, married to the money, dressed in tuxedos (yeah)
I control your mind like I'm Magnito
Got my Vans on and they look like sneakers (yeah)
Explore like Dora on the hunt like Easter
Okay, I'm bored in the house and I'm in the house bored (bored)
Bored in the house and I'm in the house bored (bored)
Bored than a muh***ka in the house bored
And I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored
Bored in the house
Bored in the house, bored (bored)
Bored in the house
Bored in the house, bored (bored)
I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored
And I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored (ay)
I'm bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored
I'm bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored (ay)
Ay, I'm in the crib like an infant
With some Badu playin' burnin' incense
Bottle, tonic, gin mixed in
Snoop house shoes getting down in the kitchen, ay
I'ma socialize at a distance
I'm living my best life minding my business
And my anti-socials for the win-win
Locked down I'm gonna stay stayin' in, in
Ramen noodles every night for my din din
Hulu binge watchin' episodes of Ben-10
And I got T-Raww for assistance
Bad boy I'ma have to ball like a Piston
In quarantine I'm the quarterback (quarterback)
MVP I'm scoring that (how I'm scoring that)
Ain't no food here, shoutout DoorDash (shoutout DoorDash)
Where the napkins, I need more of that (I need more of that)
Ay, can't find the remote, outta control
Outta my mind, outta my hands
Outta my soul, honor the code
Got my locks blo-blonded in gold
I'm in a house and I'm so damn bored
I'm in a house like Corey
Where you could find me like Dory
KeKe put me on her story
Sonin' 'em all like I'm Maury
My competition is boring
I'm bored in the house and I'm bored
Okay, I'm bored in the house and I'm in the house bored (bored)
Bored in the house and I'm in the house bored (bored)
Bored than a muhfucka in the house bored
And I'm bored than a muhfucka in the house bored
Bored in the house
Bored in the house, bored (bored)
Bored in the house
Bored in the house, bored (bored)
I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored
And I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored (ay)
I'm bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored
I'm bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored (ay)