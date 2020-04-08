Song Lyrics of 'Bored In The House' by Tyga and Curtis Roach

Okay, I'm bored in the house and I'm in the house bored (bored)

Bored in the house and I'm in the house bored (bored)

Bored than a muh***ka in the house bored

And I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored

Bored in the house

Bored in the house, bored (bored)

Bored in the house

Bored in the house, bored (bored)

I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored

And I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored (ay)

I'm bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored

I'm bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored (ay)

Ay, I need me a thick chick

Sittin' on the couch and I'm going through my Netflix

Bored in the mo****rf***er, I ain't even doin' shit

Tell her pull up, make it shake like Nesquik

Neck frozen, with nowhere to go, b***h

Pop in COD on the PS4

Tell the b***hchill like refrigerator doors

We can heat up some ramen, can't go to the store, haha

Can't even go on tour

Niggas so bored, I'm losing my mind (mind)

All these girls tell 'em one at a time (time)

Niggas still hatin', tell 'em catch my outside ('side)

I'm finito, at home like depot, depot (ay)

She gon' s**k it like mosquito ('squito)

I ain't lyin', she a Leo (Leo)

Ay, married to the money, dressed in tuxedos (yeah)

I control your mind like I'm Magnito

Got my Vans on and they look like sneakers (yeah)

Explore like Dora on the hunt like Easter

Okay, I'm bored in the house and I'm in the house bored (bored)

Bored in the house and I'm in the house bored (bored)

Bored than a muh***ka in the house bored

And I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored

Bored in the house

Bored in the house, bored (bored)

Bored in the house

Bored in the house, bored (bored)

I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored

And I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored (ay)

I'm bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored

I'm bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored (ay)

Ay, I'm in the crib like an infant

With some Badu playin' burnin' incense

Bottle, tonic, gin mixed in

Snoop house shoes getting down in the kitchen, ay

I'ma socialize at a distance

I'm living my best life minding my business

And my anti-socials for the win-win

Locked down I'm gonna stay stayin' in, in

Ramen noodles every night for my din din

Hulu binge watchin' episodes of Ben-10

And I got T-Raww for assistance

Bad boy I'ma have to ball like a Piston

In quarantine I'm the quarterback (quarterback)

MVP I'm scoring that (how I'm scoring that)

Ain't no food here, shoutout DoorDash (shoutout DoorDash)

Where the napkins, I need more of that (I need more of that)

Ay, can't find the remote, outta control

Outta my mind, outta my hands

Outta my soul, honor the code

Got my locks blo-blonded in gold

I'm in a house and I'm so damn bored

I'm in a house like Corey

Where you could find me like Dory

KeKe put me on her story

Sonin' 'em all like I'm Maury

My competition is boring

I'm bored in the house and I'm bored

Okay, I'm bored in the house and I'm in the house bored (bored)

Bored in the house and I'm in the house bored (bored)

Bored than a muhfucka in the house bored

And I'm bored than a muhfucka in the house bored

Bored in the house

Bored in the house, bored (bored)

Bored in the house

Bored in the house, bored (bored)

I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored

And I'm bored than a muh***ka in the house bored (ay)

I'm bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored

I'm bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored, bored (ay)