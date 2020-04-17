Song Lyrics of 'Boy With Luv' by BTS ft. Halsey

I'm curious everything, how's your day

Oh tell me (oh yah oy yah, oh yah oh yah)

What makes you happy?

Oh text me (oh yah oy yah, oh yah oh yah)

Your every picture

I wanna have it by my pillow oh bae

Come, be my teacher

Teach me everything about you

Your 1, your 2

Listen my my baby

I'm flying high in the sky

(With the two wings you gave me back then)

Now, it's so high up here

I want you tuned in to my eyes

Yeah you makin 'me a boy with luv

Oh my my my oh my my my

I've waited all my life

I want to be with you for everything

Oh my my my oh my my my

Looking for something right

Now, I kinda' get it

I want something stronger

Than a moment, than a moment luv

I have waited longer

For a boy with, for a boy with luv

From the moment I met you, ya my life was all you, ya

You’re the star that turns ordinaries into extraordinaries

One after another, everything is special

The things you’re interested in, the way you walk or talk, and every little trivial habits of yours

Everyone says that I used to be so little and now I became a hero(Oh nah)

I say that something like destiny was never my thing (Oh nah)

World peace (No way)

A great order (No way)

I'm just gonna keep you safe

(Boy with luv)

Listen my my baby

I'm flying high in the sky

(With the two wings you gave me back then)

Now, it's so high up here

I want you tuned in to my eyes

Yeah you makin 'me a boy with luv

Oh my my my oh my my my

You got me high so fast

I want to be with you for everything

Oh my my my oh my my my

You got me fly so fast

Now, I kinda' get it

Love is nothing stronger (I want it)

Than a boy with luv

Love is nothing stronger

Than a boy with luv

I'll tell you frankly

Sometimes I was a little stuck up

Elevated sky, expanded halls

Sometimes I prayed let me run away

But your pain is my pain

When I realised that, I vowed to myself

With the wings of Icarus you gave me

Not towards the sun but towards you

Let me fly

Oh my my my oh my my my

I've waited all my life

I want to be with you for everything

Oh my my my oh my my my

Looking for something right

Now, I kinda' get it

I want something stronger (I want it)

Than a moment, than a moment, luv

Love is nothing stronger

Than a boy with luv