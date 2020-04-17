Song Lyrics of 'Boy With Luv' by BTS ft. Halsey
I'm curious everything, how's your day
Oh tell me (oh yah oy yah, oh yah oh yah)
What makes you happy?
Oh text me (oh yah oy yah, oh yah oh yah)
Your every picture
I wanna have it by my pillow oh bae
Come, be my teacher
Teach me everything about you
Your 1, your 2
Listen my my baby
I'm flying high in the sky
(With the two wings you gave me back then)
Now, it's so high up here
I want you tuned in to my eyes
Yeah you makin 'me a boy with luv
Oh my my my oh my my my
I've waited all my life
I want to be with you for everything
Oh my my my oh my my my
Looking for something right
Now, I kinda' get it
I want something stronger
Than a moment, than a moment luv
I have waited longer
For a boy with, for a boy with luv
From the moment I met you, ya my life was all you, ya
You’re the star that turns ordinaries into extraordinaries
One after another, everything is special
The things you’re interested in, the way you walk or talk, and every little trivial habits of yours
Everyone says that I used to be so little and now I became a hero(Oh nah)
I say that something like destiny was never my thing (Oh nah)
World peace (No way)
A great order (No way)
I'm just gonna keep you safe
(Boy with luv)
Listen my my baby
I'm flying high in the sky
(With the two wings you gave me back then)
Now, it's so high up here
I want you tuned in to my eyes
Yeah you makin 'me a boy with luv
Oh my my my oh my my my
You got me high so fast
I want to be with you for everything
Oh my my my oh my my my
You got me fly so fast
Now, I kinda' get it
Love is nothing stronger (I want it)
Than a boy with luv
Love is nothing stronger
Than a boy with luv
I'll tell you frankly
Sometimes I was a little stuck up
Elevated sky, expanded halls
Sometimes I prayed let me run away
But your pain is my pain
When I realised that, I vowed to myself
With the wings of Icarus you gave me
Not towards the sun but towards you
Let me fly
Oh my my my oh my my my
I've waited all my life
I want to be with you for everything
Oh my my my oh my my my
Looking for something right
Now, I kinda' get it
I want something stronger (I want it)
Than a moment, than a moment, luv
Love is nothing stronger
Than a boy with luv