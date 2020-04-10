Song Lyrics of 'Boyfriend' by Selena Gomez
I want a boyfriend
But I just keep hitting dead ends
Try to take a short cut but I get cut
Again and again
I want a boyfriend
Tell me are there any good ones left
I keep finding wrong ones but I want love
Again and again
I want a boyfriend
I been up all night
Pretty restlessly
Think I might know why
Uhhh
I’ve been doing just fine
But baby that don’t mean
That I’m feeling anti you and me
There’s a difference between a want and a need
Some nights I just want more than me
I know that there’s a fine line between
It’s not what I need but
I want a boyfriend
But I just keep hitting dead ends
Try to take a short cut but I get cut
Again and again (yeah)
I want a boyfriend (uh huh)
Tell me are there any good ones left
I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love
Again and again
I want a boyfriend
I want a boyfriend
I could phone a friend
Use a hotline or something
But that won’t get the job done
(Uh huh)
‘Cause every time I try
Every time they lie
I get a little anti you and me
There’s a difference between a want and a need
Some nights I just want more than me
I know that there’s a fine line between
It’s not what I need but
I want a boyfriend
But I just keep hitting dead ends
Try to take a short cut but I get cut
Again and again (yeah)
I want a boyfriend (uh huh)
Tell me are there any good ones left
I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love
Again and again
I want a boyfriend (uhhh)
I want a boyfriend (uhhh)
I want a-
I want a boyfriend (uhhh)
I want a-