  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Boyfriend' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Boyfriend' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Boyfriend' by Selena Gomez
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 12:00:18 IST

I want a boyfriend 
But I just keep hitting dead ends
Try to take a short cut but I get cut 
Again and again
I want a boyfriend 

Tell me are there any good ones left
I keep finding wrong ones but I want love 
Again and again
I want a boyfriend 

I been up all night 
Pretty restlessly 
Think I might know why 
Uhhh 

I’ve been doing just fine 
But baby that don’t mean 
That I’m feeling anti you and me 

There’s a difference between a want and a need 
Some nights I just want more than me 
I know that there’s a fine line between
It’s not what I need but

I want a boyfriend 
But I just keep hitting dead ends 
Try to take a short cut but I get cut 
Again and again (yeah) 

I want a boyfriend (uh huh)
Tell me are there any good ones left 
I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love 
Again and again 
I want a boyfriend
I want a boyfriend

I could phone a friend
Use a hotline or something
But that won’t get the job done 
(Uh huh)

‘Cause every time I try 
Every time they lie 
I get a little anti you and me 

There’s a difference between a want and a need 
Some nights I just want more than me 
I know that there’s a fine line between
It’s not what I need but

I want a boyfriend 
But I just keep hitting dead ends 
Try to take a short cut but I get cut 
Again and again (yeah) 
I want a boyfriend (uh huh)

Tell me are there any good ones left 
I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love 
Again and again 

I want a boyfriend (uhhh)
I want a boyfriend (uhhh)
I want a-
I want a boyfriend (uhhh)
I want a-

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Kangna Vilayati by Jyotica Tangri

Song lyrics of Kangna Vilayati by Jyotica Tangri

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'My Heart Will Go On' by Céline Dion

Song Lyrics of 'My Heart Will Go On' by Céline Dion

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Ti Amo' from Money Heist (Berlin's Wedding song)

Song Lyrics of 'Ti Amo' from Money Heist (Berlin's Wedding song)

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Bella Ciao' from Money Heist

Song Lyrics of 'Bella Ciao' from Money Heist

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Faded' by Alan Walker

Song Lyrics of 'Faded' by Alan Walker

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Bored In The House' by Tyga and Curtis Roach

Song Lyrics of 'Bored In The House' by Tyga and Curtis Roach

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Souvenir' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Souvenir' by Selena Gomez

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Boyfriend' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Boyfriend' by Selena Gomez

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Aaj Bhi by Vishal Mishra

Song lyrics of Aaj Bhi by Vishal Mishra