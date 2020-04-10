Song Lyrics of 'Boyfriend' by Selena Gomez

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a short cut but I get cut

Again and again

I want a boyfriend

Tell me are there any good ones left

I keep finding wrong ones but I want love

Again and again

I want a boyfriend

I been up all night

Pretty restlessly

Think I might know why

Uhhh

I’ve been doing just fine

But baby that don’t mean

That I’m feeling anti you and me

There’s a difference between a want and a need

Some nights I just want more than me

I know that there’s a fine line between

It’s not what I need but

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a short cut but I get cut

Again and again (yeah)

I want a boyfriend (uh huh)

Tell me are there any good ones left

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love

Again and again

I want a boyfriend

I want a boyfriend

I could phone a friend

Use a hotline or something

But that won’t get the job done

(Uh huh)

‘Cause every time I try

Every time they lie

I get a little anti you and me

There’s a difference between a want and a need

Some nights I just want more than me

I know that there’s a fine line between

It’s not what I need but

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a short cut but I get cut

Again and again (yeah)

I want a boyfriend (uh huh)

Tell me are there any good ones left

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love

Again and again

I want a boyfriend (uhhh)

I want a boyfriend (uhhh)

I want a-

I want a boyfriend (uhhh)

I want a-