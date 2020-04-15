Song Lyrics of 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' (The Lion King)
I can see what's happening (What?)
And they don't have a clue (Who?)
They'll fall in love and here's the bottom line - our trio's down to two. (Oh.)
Ze sweet caress of twilight
(Back to normal, but still sarcastic)
There's magic everywhere
And with all this romantic atmosphere
Disaster's in the air
Can you feel the love tonight?
The peace the evening brings
The world, for once, in perfect harmony
With all its living things
[SIMBA]
So many things to tell her
But how to make her see
The truth about my past? Impossible!
She'd turn away from me
[NALA]
He's holding back, he's hiding
But what, I can't decide
Why won't he be the king I know he is
The king I see inside?
[Chorus]
Can you feel the love tonight?
The peace the evening brings
The world, for once, in perfect harmony
With all its living things
Can you feel the love tonight?
You needn't look too far
Stealing through the night's uncertainties
Love is where they are
[TIMON]
And if he falls in love tonight
It can be assumed
[PUMBAA]
His carefree days with us are history
[TIMON & PUMBAA]
In short: Our pal is doomed