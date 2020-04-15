I can see what's happening (What?)

And they don't have a clue (Who?)

They'll fall in love and here's the bottom line - our trio's down to two. (Oh.)

Ze sweet caress of twilight

(Back to normal, but still sarcastic)

There's magic everywhere

And with all this romantic atmosphere

Disaster's in the air

Can you feel the love tonight?

The peace the evening brings

The world, for once, in perfect harmony

With all its living things

[SIMBA]

So many things to tell her

But how to make her see

The truth about my past? Impossible!

She'd turn away from me

[NALA]

He's holding back, he's hiding

But what, I can't decide

Why won't he be the king I know he is

The king I see inside?

[Chorus]

Can you feel the love tonight?

The peace the evening brings

The world, for once, in perfect harmony

With all its living things

Can you feel the love tonight?

You needn't look too far

Stealing through the night's uncertainties

Love is where they are

[TIMON]

And if he falls in love tonight

It can be assumed

[PUMBAA]

His carefree days with us are history

[TIMON & PUMBAA]

In short: Our pal is doomed