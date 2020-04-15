  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' (The Lion King)

Song Lyrics of 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' (The Lion King)

Song Lyrics of 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' (The Lion King)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 15:30:04 IST

I can see what's happening (What?)
And they don't have a clue (Who?)
They'll fall in love and here's the bottom line - our trio's down to two. (Oh.)

Ze sweet caress of twilight
(Back to normal, but still sarcastic)
There's magic everywhere
And with all this romantic atmosphere
Disaster's in the air

Can you feel the love tonight?
The peace the evening brings
The world, for once, in perfect harmony
With all its living things

[SIMBA]
So many things to tell her
But how to make her see
The truth about my past? Impossible!
She'd turn away from me

[NALA]
He's holding back, he's hiding
But what, I can't decide
Why won't he be the king I know he is
The king I see inside?

[Chorus]
Can you feel the love tonight?
The peace the evening brings
The world, for once, in perfect harmony
With all its living things
Can you feel the love tonight?
You needn't look too far
Stealing through the night's uncertainties
Love is where they are

[TIMON]
And if he falls in love tonight
It can be assumed

[PUMBAA]
His carefree days with us are history

[TIMON & PUMBAA]
In short: Our pal is doomed

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' by Susan Egan from Hercules (Disney)

Song Lyrics of 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' by Susan Egan from Hercules (Disney)

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Life Of The Party' by Shawn Mendes

Song Lyrics of 'Life Of The Party' by Shawn Mendes

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Moscow Suka by Yo Yo Honey Singh

Song lyrics of Moscow Suka by Yo Yo Honey Singh

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Midnight' by Alesso ft. Liam Payne

Song Lyrics of 'Midnight' by Alesso ft. Liam Payne

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'It's Corona time'

Song Lyrics of 'It's Corona time'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hallelujah' by Pentatonix

Song Lyrics of 'Hallelujah' by Pentatonix

NewsDisha Patani is the fittest actress of Bollywood. Here's proof!

Disha Patani is the fittest actress of Bollywood. Here's proof!

FeatureAll these actors of Ramayana have passed away

All these actors of Ramayana have passed away

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' (The Lion King)

Song Lyrics of 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' (The Lion King)