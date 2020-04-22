Song Lyrics of 'Cinderella' by Mac Miller

Uh, sign

Oh no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no

Sign

I been waitin' all night for this moment

I been waitin' all year for this moment

I been picturing you takin' off your clothes for me

I been literally curvin' all these hoes for you

Daddy told you, better bring your a** home

Cinderella better get your a** home

Man I swear the parents just don't understand

You ain't gotta be old to be a man

Take my hand, come with me to my room

Girl I got a suite at the SLS

I already know you got expensive taste

Take my hand, follow me to my room

Tell your little friends you gon' be alright

Girl I got a plan for the whole night

Okay your legs like a store they open up

And you got people in the aisle

Been here every night for weeks at a time

You in my dreams that's why I sleep all the time

Just to hear you say I love you, just to touch you, just to leave you behind

I told you, you don't have to worry, you'll be fine

This the type of thing I heard it happen all the time

Yeah, I just wanna see you fly

Because your fragrance got me faded, you be keepin' me high

Said nothin' better than the first time

I'll be at your service like the check-in at the curbside

You don't have to spend another second on this Earth dry

Wet you like a fresh group second and a third time, left you up a verse mind

And when you hungry I can shut you up with stir fry

Get you some dessert wine, elevate this third eye

First prize, Nobel, get a piece

Your clothes off, turn around, let me see

Yeah, okay I came up with a plan it was

Take you by the hand

And bring you somewhere where the sand is

Two nights, we landed

We went straight into the room

And played the music and started dancing

You was taking off your pants

It look like Dorothy ain't in Kansas anymore

I do you like a chore

We started on the bed and then we moved onto the floor

You started getting crazy, told me fuck you like a whore

I thought you was an angel now you yellin' to the Lord

You used to tell me all the time I ain't your type

Now you always wanna spend the night

Now I'm doing everything you like

When I'm inside your pussy, damn it feels so right

Yeah, but I still respect the game

Every time I'm out of line you always set me straight

The sex is great, and your sex I need it every day

I yell your name, sinner, rebel

Never gonna find nobody better

All my life

Hey now, I'm saying

My only way out is way in

I won't stop 'til you're mine, no way

Well all my days now, they changin'

I got angels, no more Satan

Looks like God's on my side

This time

I been meanin' to tell you

You lookin' better every day

Write you letters

It's only right that right after love I write my name, yeah

If it's forever or never it's all the same

Under the weather

Feel much better when that weather isn't rain

Ooh Cinderella don't you run out of time

It feels like you've been taking all day

Wherever you came from, wherever you going

I promise I'm not far behind

So don't you dare throw this away

