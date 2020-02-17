Song Lyrics of 'Confirmation' by Justin Bieber

Ain't nobody got no patience

Want what they want right now (One more time)

Ain't nobody got no patience

Want what they want right now

Ain't no need in being so anxious

I can hear your heart beating out loud

Quit acting like we're in a race

Beggin' me, you know I'm on the way over

Take a moment to cherish this space

So quick to move forward, no pressure

And we got the rest

Got the rest, got the rest of our lives

We got the rest

Got the rest, got the rest of our lives

All you ever really want

All you ever really need is at home

We got the rest

Got the rest, got the rest of our lives

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Look at how it's all unfolding

Yeah, persistence at its finest

Like you wanted in before the door was open

Instead of lettin' what's scripted play out

Quit acting like we're in a race

Beggin' me, you know I'm on the way over

Take a moment to cherish this space

So quick to move forward, no pressure

And we've got the rest (Hey, hey)

Got the rest, got the rest of our lives

We got the rest (Oh-ooh)

Got the rest, got the rest of our lives

All you ever really want

All you ever really need is at home

Yeah, we've got the rest

Got the rest, got the rest of our lives

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh