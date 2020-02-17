Song Lyrics of 'Confirmation' by Justin Bieber
Ain't nobody got no patience
Want what they want right now (One more time)
Ain't nobody got no patience
Want what they want right now
Ain't no need in being so anxious
I can hear your heart beating out loud
Quit acting like we're in a race
Beggin' me, you know I'm on the way over
Take a moment to cherish this space
So quick to move forward, no pressure
And we got the rest
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
We got the rest
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
All you ever really want
All you ever really need is at home
We got the rest
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Look at how it's all unfolding
Yeah, persistence at its finest
Like you wanted in before the door was open
Instead of lettin' what's scripted play out
Quit acting like we're in a race
Beggin' me, you know I'm on the way over
Take a moment to cherish this space
So quick to move forward, no pressure
And we've got the rest (Hey, hey)
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
We got the rest (Oh-ooh)
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
All you ever really want
All you ever really need is at home
Yeah, we've got the rest
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh