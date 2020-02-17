  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Confirmation' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'Confirmation' by Justin Bieber
17 Feb 2020

Ain't nobody got no patience
Want what they want right now (One more time)

Ain't nobody got no patience
Want what they want right now
Ain't no need in being so anxious
I can hear your heart beating out loud

Quit acting like we're in a race
Beggin' me, you know I'm on the way over
Take a moment to cherish this space
So quick to move forward, no pressure

And we got the rest
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
We got the rest

Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
All you ever really want
All you ever really need is at home
We got the rest
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Look at how it's all unfolding
Yeah, persistence at its finest
Like you wanted in before the door was open
Instead of lettin' what's scripted play out

Quit acting like we're in a race
Beggin' me, you know I'm on the way over
Take a moment to cherish this space
So quick to move forward, no pressure

And we've got the rest (Hey, hey)
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives
We got the rest (Oh-ooh)
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives

All you ever really want
All you ever really need is at home
Yeah, we've got the rest
Got the rest, got the rest of our lives

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

