Song Lyrics of 'Corona Virus' by Lil Nix
Corona oh corona
That shit pulled up to my city like aloha
Yah, quarantine, yah, that quarantine
Ain't no time for flexing got that virus on my golden teeth yah
Corona oh corona
Went from China traveled 'cross the world to Barcelona (Meduca)
Corona yah corona
Corona oh corona
Diamonds they green like a bugey yah
Only gon' talk if you know me yah
Getting that green like am broley yah
Coughing that green dying slowly yah
Lost an eye from the virus looking like a pirate
Shot him in the neck 'cause my b***hes caught him spying
Roll up a two pull up on double my boo
Pull up and the gang gonna shot we all gonna die from a flu
We all gonna die from a flu yeah
We all gonna die from a flu yeah
(We all gonna die from a uh)
(We all gonna die uh)
Yah yah my nose will be where like I poo yah
Roll up a two
Pull up on double my boo
Pull up and the gang gonna shoot
Pull up and the gang gonna shoot yah
We all gonna die from a flu yeah
We all gonna die from a, what
We all gonna die from a flu yeah
Yah
Corona oh corona
That shit pulled up to my city like aloha
Yah, that quarantine, yah, that quarantine
Ain't no time for flexing got that virus on my golden teeth yah
Corona oh corona
That shit pulled up to my city like aloha
Yah, that quarantine, yah, that quarantine
Ain't no time for flexing got that virus on my golden teeth
On my golden teeth... f**kin'
F**k, I said that shit, f**k, f**k man
I mean it's so yah
I mean hopefully that shit roll up straight to
A friend who just f**ked, f**kin' died of corona