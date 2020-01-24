Song Lyrics of 'CP-1 by Calvin Harris

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020 20:30:32 IST

Something that you feel
Something that you feel
Something that you feel
Something that you feel

Got to be something that you, something that you feel
Something that you feel
Something that you feel
Something that you feel

Got to be something that you, something that you feel
Got to be something that you, something that you feel
Got to be something that you, something that you feel
Got to be something that you, something that you feel
Ah, uh-uh

Ah, uh-uh
Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh-uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh
Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh-uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh
Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh-uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh
Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh-uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh
Got to be something that you
Ah, uh-uh

Something that you feel
Something that you feel
Something that you feel
Something that you feel
Got to be something that you, something that you feel

Something that you feel
Something that you feel
Something that you feel
Got to be something that you, something that you feel
Got to be something that you, something that you feel

Got to be something that you, something that you feel
Got to be something that you, something that you feel
Got to be something that you, something that you feel
Ah, uh-uh

Ah, uh-uh
Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh-uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh
Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh-uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh-uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh
Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh-uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, uh
Got to be something that you
Got to be something that you

