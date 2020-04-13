Song Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 18:00:12 IST

He is a hustler, he's no good at all
He is a loser, he's a bum, bum, bum, bum
He lies, he bluffs, he's unreliable
He is a sucker with a gun, gun, gun, gun

I know you told me I should stay away
I know you said he's just a dog astray
He is a bad boy with a tainted heart
And even I know this ain't smart

But mama I'm in love with a criminal
And this type of love isn't rational, it's physical
Mama please don't cry, I will be alright
All reason aside I just can't deny, I love the guy

He is a villain by the devil's law
He is a killer just for fun, fun, fun, fun
That man's a snitch and unpredictable

He's got no conscience, he got none, none, none, none
All I know, should've let go, but no
'Cause he's a bad boy with a tainted heart
And even I know this ain't smart

But mama I'm in love with a criminal
And this type of love isn't rational, it's physical
Mama please don't cry, I will be alright
All reason aside I just can't deny, I love that guy

And he's got my name,
Tattooed on his arm his lucky charm
So I guess it's okay he's with me
And I hear people talk
Trying to make remarks keep us apart
But I don't even hear
I don't care

'Cause mama I'm in love with a criminal
And this type of love isn't rational, it's physical
Mama please don't cry, I will be alright
All reason aside I just can't deny, I love the guy

Mama I'm in love with a criminal
And this type of love isn't rational, it's physical
Mama please don't cry, I will be alright
All reason aside I just can't deny, I love the guy

