Song Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Happiness

Ain't something you sit back and you wait for

Mmm, ah

Confidence

Is throwing your heart through every brick wall

Mmm, ah

I kickstart the rhythm

All the trauma's in remission

No, I don't need permission

Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again

Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again

With my emotions undressed, I'm going in with everything

To dance again

Feels so, feels so, feels so good

Vulnerable

Ain't easy, believe me, but I go there

Mmm, ah

It's like I'm ten feet tall

I'm high off the weight off of my shoulders

Mmm, ah

I kickstart the rhythm

All the trauma's in remission

No, I don’t need permission

I kickstart my system

When I speak, my body listens

I know what I'm missing

Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again

Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again

With my emotions undressed, I'm going in with everything

To dance again

Feels so, feels so, feels so good

Ooh (Ah), ooh

I'm feeling

Ooh (Ah), ooh

Me again

Ooh (Ah), ooh (Oh)

Feels so good to dance again (Ah)

Feels so, feels so, feels so good

(So, so, so good)

(Mmm, ah)

Happiness

Ain't something you sit back and you wait for

Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again (Ah)

Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again

With my emotions undressed, I'm going in (Go in)

With everything (Everything)

To dance again

Feels so, feels so, feels so good

I kickstart the rhythm (Ooh)

All the trauma's in remission (Ooh)

I'm feelin' (Ooh, ah, mmm)

Me again

I kickstart the rhythm (Ooh, ah)

All the trauma's in remission (Ooh)

I'm feelin' (Ooh, ah)

Feels so, feels so, feels so good