Song Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez
Happiness
Ain't something you sit back and you wait for
Mmm, ah
Confidence
Is throwing your heart through every brick wall
Mmm, ah
I kickstart the rhythm
All the trauma's in remission
No, I don't need permission
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
With my emotions undressed, I'm going in with everything
To dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good
Vulnerable
Ain't easy, believe me, but I go there
Mmm, ah
It's like I'm ten feet tall
I'm high off the weight off of my shoulders
Mmm, ah
I kickstart the rhythm
All the trauma's in remission
No, I don’t need permission
I kickstart my system
When I speak, my body listens
I know what I'm missing
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
With my emotions undressed, I'm going in with everything
To dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good
Ooh (Ah), ooh
I'm feeling
Ooh (Ah), ooh
Me again
Ooh (Ah), ooh (Oh)
Feels so good to dance again (Ah)
Feels so, feels so, feels so good
(So, so, so good)
(Mmm, ah)
Happiness
Ain't something you sit back and you wait for
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again (Ah)
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
With my emotions undressed, I'm going in (Go in)
With everything (Everything)
To dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good
I kickstart the rhythm (Ooh)
All the trauma's in remission (Ooh)
I'm feelin' (Ooh, ah, mmm)
Me again
I kickstart the rhythm (Ooh, ah)
All the trauma's in remission (Ooh)
I'm feelin' (Ooh, ah)
Feels so, feels so, feels so good