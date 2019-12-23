Song Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande

Don't need permission

Made my decision to test my limits

Because it's my business, God as my witness

Start what I finished

Don't need no hold up

Taking control of this kind of moment

I'm locked and loaded

Completely focused, my mind is open

All that you got

Skin to skin, oh my God

Don't you stop, boy

Somethin' 'bout you makes me feel like a dangerous woman

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout you

Makes me wanna do things that I shouldn't

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

Nothing to prove and I'm bulletproof and

Know what I'm doing

The way we're movin'

Like introducing us to a new thing

I wanna savor, save it for later

The taste, the flavor, 'cause I'm a taker, 'cause I'm a giver

It's only nature, I live for danger

All that you got

Skin to skin, oh my God

Don't ya stop, boy

Something 'bout you makes me feel like a dangerous woman

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout you

Makes me wanna do things that I shouldn't

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout you

All girls wanna be like that

Bad girls underneath, like that

You know how I'm feeling inside

Something 'bout, somethin' 'bout

All girls wanna be like that

Bad girls underneath, like that

You know how I'm feeling inside

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

(Hmm-hmm) (Ooh-ooh)

Somethin' 'bout you makes me feel like a dangerous woman

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout you

Makes me wanna do things that I shouldn't

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout you

All girls wanna be like that

Bad girls underneath like that

You know how I'm feeling inside

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

All girls wanna be like that

Bad girls underneath like that

You know how I'm feeling inside

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy

Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy

Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy

Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy

(Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout you)

Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy

Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy

Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy

Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy

(Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout you)