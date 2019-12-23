Song Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande

  1. Home
Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande
Don't need permission
Made my decision to test my limits
Because it's my business, God as my witness

Start what I finished
Don't need no hold up
Taking control of this kind of moment
I'm locked and loaded
Completely focused, my mind is open

All that you got
Skin to skin, oh my God
Don't you stop, boy

Somethin' 'bout you makes me feel like a dangerous woman
Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout you
Makes me wanna do things that I shouldn't
Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

Nothing to prove and I'm bulletproof and
Know what I'm doing
The way we're movin'

Like introducing us to a new thing
I wanna savor, save it for later
The taste, the flavor, 'cause I'm a taker, 'cause I'm a giver
It's only nature, I live for danger

All that you got
Skin to skin, oh my God
Don't ya stop, boy

Something 'bout you makes me feel like a dangerous woman
Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout you
Makes me wanna do things that I shouldn't
Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout you

All girls wanna be like that
Bad girls underneath, like that
You know how I'm feeling inside

Something 'bout, somethin' 'bout
All girls wanna be like that
Bad girls underneath, like that
You know how I'm feeling inside
Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

(Hmm-hmm) (Ooh-ooh)

Somethin' 'bout you makes me feel like a dangerous woman
Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout you
Makes me wanna do things that I shouldn't
Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout you

All girls wanna be like that
Bad girls underneath like that
You know how I'm feeling inside
Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

All girls wanna be like that
Bad girls underneath like that
You know how I'm feeling inside
Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy
Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy
Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy
Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy
(Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout you)

Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy
Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy
Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy
Yeah, there's somethin' 'bout you boy
(Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout you)

