Song Lyrics of 'Davido' by D & G ft. Summer Walker

We got London on da Track

Classic

Kido, Kido

Kido on the beat, better run it back

See she lookin’ through my eyes and she seen designers

Gucci, Dolce & Gabanna (Dolce & Gabanna)

Dolce & Gabanna (Dolce & Gabanna)

Yeah

Said see she lookin’ through my eyes and she seen designers

Ayy, Dolce & Gabanna (Dolce & Gabanna)

Got me goin’ bananas (Goin’ bananas)

Ayy, pass me the coke, pass me the dro

Pass me the ting wit’ it, make me go

Pass me the codeine, make me slow

Pass me the popo, dey it go

When I’m lookin’ through your eyes, all I see is your waist

Through that African waist

And I don’t got no time to waste

Know they make me the chase

You know time is of the essence

Come and give me blessings

Let it rain down on me

We got no time to waste

Come get a taste

Fulfill out my fantasies, oh

We start from the bed to the floor (Floor)

Can you give me more and more?

Never had like this before

Whoa-whoa-whoa

Wanna give it all to you-ou-ou

I wanna give it all to you-ou-ou

‘Cause when I look

See she lookin’ through my eyes and she seen designers (Yeah)

Gucci, Dolce & Gabanna

Dolce & Gabanna

Yeah

Said see she lookin’ through my eyes and she seen designers

Ayy, Dolce & Gabanna ( Gabanna)

Goin’ bananas (Bananas)

Ayy, pass me the coke, pass me the dro

Pass me the ting wit’ it, make me go

Pass me the codeine, make me slow

Pass me the popo, dey it go

Anywhere, I’ma ? on it

And I must become the ?, ayy (Yeah)

I just wanna make history

With all my people back home missin’ me

I’m like what the fuck, this shit like a dream to me

But that don’t speak to me

Wanna give it all to you-ou-ou

I wanna give it all to you-ou-ou

Wanna give it all to you-ou-ou

I wanna give it all to you-ou-ou (Oh-oh-oh)

‘Cause when I look

See she lookin’ through my eyes and she seen designers (Yeah, yeah)

Gucci, Dolce & Gabanna (Oh, Dolce & Gabanna)

Dolce & Gabanna

Yeah

Said see she lookin’ through my eyes and she seen designers, ayy

Ayy, Dolce & Gabanna (Dolce & Gabanna>)

Got me goin’ bananas