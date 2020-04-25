Song Lyrics of 'Davido' by D & G ft. Summer Walker
We got London on da Track
Classic
Kido, Kido
Kido on the beat, better run it back
See she lookin’ through my eyes and she seen designers
Gucci, Dolce & Gabanna (Dolce & Gabanna)
Dolce & Gabanna (Dolce & Gabanna)
Yeah
Said see she lookin’ through my eyes and she seen designers
Ayy, Dolce & Gabanna (Dolce & Gabanna)
Got me goin’ bananas (Goin’ bananas)
Ayy, pass me the coke, pass me the dro
Pass me the ting wit’ it, make me go
Pass me the codeine, make me slow
Pass me the popo, dey it go
When I’m lookin’ through your eyes, all I see is your waist
Through that African waist
And I don’t got no time to waste
Know they make me the chase
You know time is of the essence
Come and give me blessings
Let it rain down on me
We got no time to waste
Come get a taste
Fulfill out my fantasies, oh
We start from the bed to the floor (Floor)
Can you give me more and more?
Never had like this before
Whoa-whoa-whoa
Wanna give it all to you-ou-ou
I wanna give it all to you-ou-ou
‘Cause when I look
See she lookin’ through my eyes and she seen designers (Yeah)
Gucci, Dolce & Gabanna
Dolce & Gabanna
Yeah
Said see she lookin’ through my eyes and she seen designers
Ayy, Dolce & Gabanna ( Gabanna)
Goin’ bananas (Bananas)
Ayy, pass me the coke, pass me the dro
Pass me the ting wit’ it, make me go
Pass me the codeine, make me slow
Pass me the popo, dey it go
Anywhere, I’ma ? on it
And I must become the ?, ayy (Yeah)
I just wanna make history
With all my people back home missin’ me
I’m like what the fuck, this shit like a dream to me
But that don’t speak to me
Wanna give it all to you-ou-ou
I wanna give it all to you-ou-ou
Wanna give it all to you-ou-ou
I wanna give it all to you-ou-ou (Oh-oh-oh)
‘Cause when I look
See she lookin’ through my eyes and she seen designers (Yeah, yeah)
Gucci, Dolce & Gabanna (Oh, Dolce & Gabanna)
Dolce & Gabanna
Yeah
Said see she lookin’ through my eyes and she seen designers, ayy
Ayy, Dolce & Gabanna (Dolce & Gabanna>)
Got me goin’ bananas