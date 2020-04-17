Song Lyrics of 'Do You Want To Build A Snowman' from Frozen
Anna:
Elsa?
(Knocking)
Do you wanna build a snowman?
Come on lets go and play
I never see you anymore
Come out the door
It's like you've gone away
We used to be best buddies
And now we're not
I wish you would tell me why!-
Do you wanna build a snowman?
It doesn't have to be a snowman.
Elsa:
Go away, Anna
Anna:
Okay, bye...
(Knocking)
Do you wanna build a snowman?
Or ride our bikes around the halls
I think some company is overdue
I've started talking to
the pictures on the walls-
(Hang in there, Joan!)
It gets a little lonely
All these empty rooms,
Just watching the hours tick by-
(Tic-Tock, Tic-Tock, Tic-Tock, Tic-Tock, Tic-Tock)
Anna:
(Knocking)
Elsa?
Please, I know you're in there,
People are asking where you've been
They say "have courage", and I'm trying to
I'm right out here for you, just let me in
We only have each other
It's just you and me
What are we gonna do?