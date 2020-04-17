Song Lyrics of 'Do You Want To Build A Snowman' from Frozen

Anna:

Elsa?

(Knocking)

Do you wanna build a snowman?

Come on lets go and play

I never see you anymore

Come out the door

It's like you've gone away

We used to be best buddies

And now we're not

I wish you would tell me why!-

Do you wanna build a snowman?

It doesn't have to be a snowman.

Elsa:

Go away, Anna

Anna:

Okay, bye...

(Knocking)

Do you wanna build a snowman?

Or ride our bikes around the halls

I think some company is overdue

I've started talking to

the pictures on the walls-

(Hang in there, Joan!)

It gets a little lonely

All these empty rooms,

Just watching the hours tick by-

(Tic-Tock, Tic-Tock, Tic-Tock, Tic-Tock, Tic-Tock)

Anna:

(Knocking)

Elsa?

Please, I know you're in there,

People are asking where you've been

They say "have courage", and I'm trying to

I'm right out here for you, just let me in

We only have each other

It's just you and me

What are we gonna do?