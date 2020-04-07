Mmm (Uh, ooh)

Not anyone can move you this way (No way)

Finally got you loose from the cage (Okay)

I ain't tryna schmooze you with flowers, baby (Don't play no games)

I'd rather make a power play (I don't play no games)

Ooh, imagine all the lives that we can change (Woo)

You don't even know the power you got in them legs (Woo)

Pick up your face and be proud for once (Proud for once)

Take off your cool, but keep stylin' on 'em (Keep stylin' on em)

Okay, now, don't slack (Don't slack)

I need all my racks (All my racks)

No, we don't hold back (Don't hold back)

Act like you know that (Act like you know that)

Go tell your old man (Act like you know that)

Go get your whole fam (Act like you know that)

I'm fly like the ghost man (Act like you know that)

Taking all I can

I just came to feel all that is made for me

I was made to be the change we really, really need

I'm up before the rooster, you dig? (Ooh, you dig?)

I had to jump the moon to get big (Ooh, to get big)

How many stone grooves will it take (Okay)

For you to skip on my funk lake? (Oh, oh, okay)

Ooh, imagine all the lives that we can save (Woo)

You don't even know the power you got in them legs (Woo)

Pick up your face and be proud for once (Proud for once)

Go quit your gig and get down with us (Keep stylin' on em)

Okay, now, don't slack (Don't slack)

I need all my racks (All my racks)

No, we don't hold back (Don't hold back)

Act like you know that (Act like you know that)

Go tell your old man (Act like you know that)

Go get your whole fam (Act like you know that)

I'm fly like the ghost man (Act like you know that)

Taking all I can

I just came to feel all that is made for me

I was made to be the change we really, really need

Yeah, now I fill up the whole tank (Whole tank, ayy)

And I drive in the cold rain (Cold rain, ayy)

And I run like a nosebleed (Nosebleed, ayy), uh

And can't nobody hold me, hold me, hold me

Hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Okay, now, don't slack (Don't slack)

I need all my racks (All my racks)

No, we don't hold back (Don't hold back)

Act like you know that (Act like you know that)

Go tell your old man (Act like you know that)

Go get your whole fam (Act like you know that)

I'm fly like the ghost man (Act like you know that)

Taking all I can

I feel different now, you know (C'mon)

I was made to love (I was made to love, say)

I just came to get to the love that was made for me

(I just came to get to the love that was made for me)

I was made to be the change that we really need

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, say it)

I just came to feel all that is made for me

I was made to be the change we really, really need (I was made to be changed, yeah)

I just came to feel all that is made for me (I was made to be changed, yeah, c'mon)

I was made to be the change we really, really need