Emmy wished on a dragon scale

And that's what started Dragon Tales

Around the room, the dragons flew

But Emmy and Max knew what to do

They climbed on the backs of their dragon friends

Now the adventures never end

Dragon Tales, Dragon Tales

It's almost time for Dragon Tales

Come along, take my hand

Let's all go to Dragon Land

There's Ord, he's the biggest

Not so brave of heart

There's Cassie, so shy

Oh, so very smart

There's Zak and Wheezie

In these tales of fun

Cause you know two heads are better than one

Dragon Tales, Dragon Tales

It's almost time for Dragon Tales

Come along, take my hand

Let's all go to Dragon Land