Song Lyrics of 'Dragon Tales'
Emmy wished on a dragon scale
And that's what started Dragon Tales
Around the room, the dragons flew
But Emmy and Max knew what to do
They climbed on the backs of their dragon friends
Now the adventures never end
Dragon Tales, Dragon Tales
It's almost time for Dragon Tales
Come along, take my hand
Let's all go to Dragon Land
There's Ord, he's the biggest
Not so brave of heart
There's Cassie, so shy
Oh, so very smart
There's Zak and Wheezie
In these tales of fun
Cause you know two heads are better than one
Dragon Tales, Dragon Tales
It's almost time for Dragon Tales
Come along, take my hand
Let's all go to Dragon Land