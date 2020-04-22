  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Dragon Tales'

Song Lyrics of 'Dragon Tales'

Song Lyrics of 'Dragon Tales'
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 17:00:17 IST

Emmy wished on a dragon scale
And that's what started Dragon Tales
Around the room, the dragons flew

But Emmy and Max knew what to do
They climbed on the backs of their dragon friends
Now the adventures never end

Dragon Tales, Dragon Tales
It's almost time for Dragon Tales
Come along, take my hand
Let's all go to Dragon Land

There's Ord, he's the biggest
Not so brave of heart
There's Cassie, so shy

Oh, so very smart
There's Zak and Wheezie
In these tales of fun
Cause you know two heads are better than one

Dragon Tales, Dragon Tales
It's almost time for Dragon Tales
Come along, take my hand
Let's all go to Dragon Land

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Cinderella' by Mac Miller

Song Lyrics of 'Cinderella' by Mac Miller

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Circles' by Post Malone

Song Lyrics of 'Circles' by Post Malone

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Love Me Like You Do' by Ellie Goulding

Song Lyrics of 'Love Me Like You Do' by Ellie Goulding

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Tequila' by Jax Jones, Martin Solveig, RAYE, Europa

Song Lyrics of 'Tequila' by Jax Jones, Martin Solveig, RAYE, Europa

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Bewafai by Sachet Tandon

Song lyrics of Bewafai by Sachet Tandon

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mera Bharat Mahaan

Song lyrics of Mera Bharat Mahaan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Cinderella' by Mac Miller

Song Lyrics of 'Cinderella' by Mac Miller

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Circles' by Post Malone

Song Lyrics of 'Circles' by Post Malone

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dragon Tales'

Song Lyrics of 'Dragon Tales'