Song Lyrics of Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3

Dus Bahane 2.0
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Feb 2020 16:30:41 IST

Yeah!
Here we go again
Attempting original and better then earlier
Trend setting, heart breaking

Here now, here now
Everybody put your hands up
In the air now
Here now, here now
Everybody put your hands
All up and say

Uski aakhon mein baatein
Baaton mein jaadoo
Say here now, here now
Say here now, here now

Uski aakhon mein baatein
Baaton mein jaadoo
Jaadoo mein kho gaye hum
Ho gaye bekaabu

I looked at you, you looked at me
Aur ho gayi mushkil
And you became my destiny
Tu hi meri manzil

Dus bahane, dus bahane
Dus dus dus..

Dus bahane karke le gaye dil
Le gaye dil
Dus bahane karke le gaye dil
Le gaye dil
Dus bahane karke le gaye dil
You stole my heart from me

She is in bed like a fire!

Jaane hua hai kya
Main to ho gayi laapata
Laapata
Toone na jaane kya jaadoo kiya hai kya pata
Like the magic baby

Kya pata, oh yeah!
I looked at you, you looked at me
Aur ho gayi mushkil
And you became my destiny
Tu hi meri manzil

Dus bahane karke le gaye dil
Le gaye dil
Dus bahane karke le gaye dil
Le gaye dil
Dus bahane karke le gaye dil

You stole my heart from me
Dus bahane karke le gaye dil

Everybody put your hands up
In the air now
Here now, here now

