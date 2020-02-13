Song Lyrics of Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3
Yeah!
Here we go again
Attempting original and better then earlier
Trend setting, heart breaking
Here now, here now
Everybody put your hands up
In the air now
Here now, here now
Everybody put your hands
All up and say
Uski aakhon mein baatein
Baaton mein jaadoo
Say here now, here now
Say here now, here now
Uski aakhon mein baatein
Baaton mein jaadoo
Jaadoo mein kho gaye hum
Ho gaye bekaabu
I looked at you, you looked at me
Aur ho gayi mushkil
And you became my destiny
Tu hi meri manzil
Dus bahane, dus bahane
Dus dus dus..
Dus bahane karke le gaye dil
Le gaye dil
Dus bahane karke le gaye dil
Le gaye dil
Dus bahane karke le gaye dil
You stole my heart from me
She is in bed like a fire!
Jaane hua hai kya
Main to ho gayi laapata
Laapata
Toone na jaane kya jaadoo kiya hai kya pata
Like the magic baby
Kya pata, oh yeah!
I looked at you, you looked at me
Aur ho gayi mushkil
And you became my destiny
Tu hi meri manzil
Dus bahane karke le gaye dil
Le gaye dil
Dus bahane karke le gaye dil
Le gaye dil
Dus bahane karke le gaye dil
You stole my heart from me
Dus bahane karke le gaye dil
Everybody put your hands up
In the air now
Here now, here now