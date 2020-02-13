Song Lyrics of Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3

Yeah!

Here we go again

Attempting original and better then earlier

Trend setting, heart breaking

Here now, here now

Everybody put your hands up

In the air now

Here now, here now

Everybody put your hands

All up and say

Uski aakhon mein baatein

Baaton mein jaadoo

Say here now, here now

Say here now, here now

Uski aakhon mein baatein

Baaton mein jaadoo

Jaadoo mein kho gaye hum

Ho gaye bekaabu

I looked at you, you looked at me

Aur ho gayi mushkil

And you became my destiny

Tu hi meri manzil

Dus bahane, dus bahane

Dus dus dus..

Dus bahane karke le gaye dil

Le gaye dil

Dus bahane karke le gaye dil

Le gaye dil

Dus bahane karke le gaye dil

You stole my heart from me

She is in bed like a fire!

Jaane hua hai kya

Main to ho gayi laapata

Laapata

Toone na jaane kya jaadoo kiya hai kya pata

Like the magic baby

Kya pata, oh yeah!

I looked at you, you looked at me

Aur ho gayi mushkil

And you became my destiny

Tu hi meri manzil

Dus bahane karke le gaye dil

Le gaye dil

Dus bahane karke le gaye dil

Le gaye dil

Dus bahane karke le gaye dil

You stole my heart from me

Dus bahane karke le gaye dil

Everybody put your hands up

In the air now

Here now, here now