Song Lyrics of 'Dynasty' by Rina Sawayama

I'm losing myself

In the darkness of the world

Catch me before I fall

Saving myself

Is all I really know

Seen it been done before

I'm a dynasty

The pain in my vein is hereditary

Dynasty

Running in my bloodstream, my bloodstream

Dynasty

And if that's all that I'm gonna be

Would you break the chain with me?

I'm a, I'm a (Uh), I'm a, I'm a

I'm a, I'm a (Uh), I'm a, I'm a (Ooh)

I'm a, I'm a (Uh), I'm a, I'm a

I'm gonna take the throne this time

All the world's all mine, all mine

It's been way too long, too far

Too gone, to carry on

You can't hide it in the walls

Sweep it under marble floors

It's been living in our lives

Best told damn family lie

Anything you give will turn to

Dynasty

The pain in my vein is hereditary

Dynasty

Running in my bloodstream, my bloodstream

Dynasty

And if that's all that I'm gonna be

Would you break the chain with me?

Mother and father, you gave me life

I nearly gave it away for the sake of my sanity

Hurting inside, no end in sight

Passing it down, I'm not losing this fight

Mother and father, I know you were raised differently

Fighting about money and this infidelity

(Now it's my my time to make things right)

And if I fail, then I am a dynasty

Dynasty

The pain in my vein is hereditary

Dynasty

Running in my bloodstream, my bloodstream

Dynasty

And if that's all that I'm gonna be

Would you break the chain with me?