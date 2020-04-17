Song Lyrics of 'Dynasty' by Rina Sawayama

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 12:15:30 IST

I'm losing myself
In the darkness of the world
Catch me before I fall
Saving myself
Is all I really know
Seen it been done before

I'm a dynasty
The pain in my vein is hereditary
Dynasty

Running in my bloodstream, my bloodstream
Dynasty
And if that's all that I'm gonna be
Would you break the chain with me?

I'm a, I'm a (Uh), I'm a, I'm a
I'm a, I'm a (Uh), I'm a, I'm a (Ooh)
I'm a, I'm a (Uh), I'm a, I'm a

I'm gonna take the throne this time
All the world's all mine, all mine
It's been way too long, too far
Too gone, to carry on

You can't hide it in the walls
Sweep it under marble floors
It's been living in our lives
Best told damn family lie

Anything you give will turn to
Dynasty
The pain in my vein is hereditary
Dynasty

Running in my bloodstream, my bloodstream
Dynasty
And if that's all that I'm gonna be
Would you break the chain with me?

Mother and father, you gave me life
I nearly gave it away for the sake of my sanity
Hurting inside, no end in sight
Passing it down, I'm not losing this fight

Mother and father, I know you were raised differently
Fighting about money and this infidelity
(Now it's my my time to make things right)
And if I fail, then I am a dynasty

Dynasty
The pain in my vein is hereditary
Dynasty

Running in my bloodstream, my bloodstream
Dynasty
And if that's all that I'm gonna be
Would you break the chain with me?

