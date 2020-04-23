Song Lyrics of 'Earth Song' by Michael Jackson

What about sunrise

What about rain

What about all the things that you said

We were to gain

What about killing fields

Is there a time

What about all the things

That you said were yours and mine

Did you ever stop to notice

All the blood we've shed before

Did you ever stop to notice

This crying Earth, these weeping shores

Aah, ooh

What have we done to the world

Look what we've done

What about all the peace

That you pledge your only son

What about flowering fields

Is there a time

What about all the dreams

That you said was yours and mine

Did you ever stop to notice

All the children dead from war

Did you ever stop to notice

This crying earth, these weeping shores

Aah, ooh

Aah, ooh

I used to dream

I used to glance beyond the stars

Now I don't know where we are

Although I know we've drifted far

Aah, ooh

Aah, ooh

Aah, ooh

Aah, ooh

Hey, what about yesterday

(What about us)

What about the seas

(What about us)

The heavens are falling down

(What about us)

I can't even breathe

(What about us)

What about apathy

(What about us)

Drowning in the seas

(What about us)

What about the promised land

Preachin' what I believe

(What about us)

What about the holy land

(What about it)

What about the greed

(What about us)

Where did we go wrong

Someone tell me why

(What about us)

What about baby boy

(What about him)

What about the days

(What about us)

What about all their joy

Do we give a damn

Aah, ooh

Aah, ooh