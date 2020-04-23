  1. Home
  Song Lyrics of 'Earth Song' by Michael Jackson

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 12:30:12 IST

What about sunrise
What about rain
What about all the things that you said

We were to gain
What about killing fields
Is there a time

What about all the things
That you said were yours and mine

Did you ever stop to notice
All the blood we've shed before
Did you ever stop to notice
This crying Earth, these weeping shores

Aah, ooh

What have we done to the world
Look what we've done
What about all the peace
That you pledge your only son

What about flowering fields
Is there a time
What about all the dreams
That you said was yours and mine

Did you ever stop to notice
All the children dead from war
Did you ever stop to notice
This crying earth, these weeping shores

Aah, ooh
Aah, ooh

I used to dream
I used to glance beyond the stars
Now I don't know where we are
Although I know we've drifted far

Aah, ooh
Aah, ooh

Aah, ooh
Aah, ooh

Hey, what about yesterday
(What about us)
What about the seas
(What about us)

The heavens are falling down
(What about us)
I can't even breathe
(What about us)

What about apathy
(What about us)
Drowning in the seas
(What about us)
What about the promised land

Preachin' what I believe
(What about us)
What about the holy land
(What about it)
What about the greed

(What about us)
Where did we go wrong
Someone tell me why
(What about us)

What about baby boy
(What about him)
What about the days
(What about us)
What about all their joy
Do we give a damn

Aah, ooh
Aah, ooh

