Song Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

You pillow talk to me about the men who try to get in between us

They buy you bags and jewelry, yeah

They think your kindness is so weak

No, you don't give it up so easy, baby

But you just wanted my attention

You just wanted my affection

You got me tattooed on your mind

You just want me all the time

We'll figure out our shit and find a way (Oh, yeah)

When you say that you need space, I give you space (You space)

Girl, when you're ready, you know where I stay

When it comes to all these hoes, I'll never chase

But this world is such a, such an evil place

Man, these hoes will always find a way

'Cause when I'm on the liquor, I go crazy

And for that p****y, you know I'm a slave, yeah

Well this place is never what it seems

Take me out LA

Take me out of LA

This place will be the end of me

Take me out LA

Take me out of LA, yeah

Yeah

I'm in the Spyder Porsche cruisin' down the street

Black on black venom covered seats

Keanu Reeves, the way a nigga speed

Diamond cross hangin' off of me

I'm fighting for my soul, Constantine

And it's slowly burning, it was never cheap

If you seen what I seen, you wouldn't sleep

I can't sleep

'Cause I got everything I wanted

Got the money, got the cars, got the ceiling with the stars

Got everything I wanted

But I'd be nothing without you

Gave you everything you wanted

Gave you power, gave you life, gave you space so you can shine

Gave you everything you wanted

But none of that matters to you, oh-oh

This place (This place) is never what it seems

Take me out LA

Take me out of LA

(Oh, out LA, oh) This place will be the end of me

Take me out LA

Take me out of LA, yeah

Woah, no, oh, no, no

No, no, no, no, no, ooh-woah

Oh-ah, no, no, no, no, woah-woah

Oh, no, oh

Hey

She pulled up to the studio

Nobody's watching

She closed the door and then she locked it

For me, for me

We had sex in the studio

Nobody walked in

I cut my verse and then she popped it

For me, for me

LA girls all look the same

I can't recognize

The same work done on they face

I don't criticize

She a cold-hearted b***h with no shame

But her throat too fire

She got Chrome Hearts hangin' from her neck

And them shits going wild

When she ride, she hold tight

She gon' ride 'til sweat fall down her spine

She's all mine for the night

She's all mine until he calls her line

She pulled up to the studio

Nobody's watching

She closed the door and then she locked it

For me, for me

We had sex in the studio

Nobody walked in

I cut my verse and then she popped it

For me, for me

Oh-oh, oh-oh