Song Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd
You pillow talk to me about the men who try to get in between us
They buy you bags and jewelry, yeah
They think your kindness is so weak
No, you don't give it up so easy, baby
But you just wanted my attention
You just wanted my affection
You got me tattooed on your mind
You just want me all the time
We'll figure out our shit and find a way (Oh, yeah)
When you say that you need space, I give you space (You space)
Girl, when you're ready, you know where I stay
When it comes to all these hoes, I'll never chase
But this world is such a, such an evil place
Man, these hoes will always find a way
'Cause when I'm on the liquor, I go crazy
And for that p****y, you know I'm a slave, yeah
Well this place is never what it seems
Take me out LA
Take me out of LA
This place will be the end of me
Take me out LA
Take me out of LA, yeah
Yeah
I'm in the Spyder Porsche cruisin' down the street
Black on black venom covered seats
Keanu Reeves, the way a nigga speed
Diamond cross hangin' off of me
I'm fighting for my soul, Constantine
And it's slowly burning, it was never cheap
If you seen what I seen, you wouldn't sleep
I can't sleep
'Cause I got everything I wanted
Got the money, got the cars, got the ceiling with the stars
Got everything I wanted
But I'd be nothing without you
Gave you everything you wanted
Gave you power, gave you life, gave you space so you can shine
Gave you everything you wanted
But none of that matters to you, oh-oh
This place (This place) is never what it seems
Take me out LA
Take me out of LA
(Oh, out LA, oh) This place will be the end of me
Take me out LA
Take me out of LA, yeah
Woah, no, oh, no, no
No, no, no, no, no, ooh-woah
Oh-ah, no, no, no, no, woah-woah
Oh, no, oh
Hey
She pulled up to the studio
Nobody's watching
She closed the door and then she locked it
For me, for me
We had sex in the studio
Nobody walked in
I cut my verse and then she popped it
For me, for me
LA girls all look the same
I can't recognize
The same work done on they face
I don't criticize
She a cold-hearted b***h with no shame
But her throat too fire
She got Chrome Hearts hangin' from her neck
And them shits going wild
When she ride, she hold tight
She gon' ride 'til sweat fall down her spine
She's all mine for the night
She's all mine until he calls her line
She pulled up to the studio
Nobody's watching
She closed the door and then she locked it
For me, for me
We had sex in the studio
Nobody walked in
I cut my verse and then she popped it
For me, for me
Oh-oh, oh-oh