Song Lyrics of 'Everybody Hates Me' by The Chainsmokers
Yeah, let's do it again but, uh, this time, uh, let's go full psycho
Yeah, I just wanna drink tequila with my friend
She says she cheated 'cause she's tryna get ahead
The more I read it, yeah, the more I take offense
I'm so defeated, I can't get outside my head
I post a picture of myself 'cause I'm lonely
Everyone knows what I look like
Not even one of them knows me
Yeah, I just wanna drink tequila with my friends
I'm so defeated, I just want this shit to end
So I walk into the club like everybody hates me
I walk into the club like everybody hates me
I'm talkin' to myself, shit, now they think I'm crazy
I walk into the club like everybody hates me (Everybody hates me)
Like everybody hates me
Like everybody hates me (Everybody, yeah)
I'm a product of the internet
And now, I'm face to face with all the voices in my head
I can't even check the time without facing regret
Why do I still have to mean everything I ever said?
And I'm not tryna be like, "Poor me," I made it
I'm just trying to stay normal now that they know what my name is
Yeah, I just wanna drink tequila with my friends
Yeah, they're the reason that I still am who I am
So I walk into the club like everybody hates me
I walk into the club like everybody hates me
I'm talkin' to myself, shit, now they think I'm crazy
I walk into the club like everybody hates me (Everybody hates me)
Like everybody hates me
Like everybody, everybody hates me (Everybody, yeah)
I walk into the club like everybody hates me
I walk into the club like everybody hates me
I walk into the club like everybody hates me
I walk into the club like everybody, yeah
Everybody (Everybody)
I walk into the club like everybody, yeah
Everybody (Everybody hates me)
I walk into the club like, everybody hates me
Everybody, yeah, everybody