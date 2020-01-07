  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Everybody Hates Me' by The Chainsmokers pic courtesy - Vevo
Yeah, let's do it again but, uh, this time, uh, let's go full psycho

Yeah, I just wanna drink tequila with my friend
She says she cheated 'cause she's tryna get ahead
The more I read it, yeah, the more I take offense

I'm so defeated, I can't get outside my head
I post a picture of myself 'cause I'm lonely
Everyone knows what I look like
Not even one of them knows me
Yeah, I just wanna drink tequila with my friends
I'm so defeated, I just want this shit to end

So I walk into the club like everybody hates me
I walk into the club like everybody hates me
I'm talkin' to myself, shit, now they think I'm crazy
I walk into the club like everybody hates me (Everybody hates me)
Like everybody hates me

Like everybody hates me (Everybody, yeah)

I'm a product of the internet
And now, I'm face to face with all the voices in my head
I can't even check the time without facing regret

Why do I still have to mean everything I ever said?
And I'm not tryna be like, "Poor me," I made it
I'm just trying to stay normal now that they know what my name is
Yeah, I just wanna drink tequila with my friends
Yeah, they're the reason that I still am who I am

So I walk into the club like everybody hates me
I walk into the club like everybody hates me
I'm talkin' to myself, shit, now they think I'm crazy
I walk into the club like everybody hates me (Everybody hates me)
Like everybody hates me

Like everybody, everybody hates me (Everybody, yeah)

I walk into the club like everybody hates me
I walk into the club like everybody hates me
I walk into the club like everybody hates me

I walk into the club like everybody, yeah
Everybody (Everybody)
I walk into the club like everybody, yeah
Everybody (Everybody hates me)
I walk into the club like, everybody hates me

Everybody, yeah, everybody

