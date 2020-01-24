Song Lyrics of '​Everything I wanted' by Billie Eilish

I had a dream

I got everything I wanted

Not what you'd think

And if I'm being honest

It might've been a nightmare

To anyone who might care

Thought I could fly (Fly)

So I stepped off the Golden, mm

Nobody cried (Cried, cried, cried, cried)

Nobody even noticed

I saw them standing right there

Kinda thought they might care (Might care, might care)

I had a dream

I got everything I wanted

But when I wake up, I see

You with me

And you say, "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you

Don't wanna lie here, but you can learn to

If I could change the way that you see yourself

You wouldn't wonder why you hear 'they don't deserve you'

I tried to scream

But my head was underwater

They called me weak

Like I'm not just somebody's daughter

Coulda been a nightmare

But it felt like they were right there

And it feels like yesterday was a year ago

But I don't wanna let anybody know

'Cause everybody wants something from me now

And I don't wanna let 'em down

I had a dream

I got everything I wanted

But when I wake up, I see

You with me

And you say, "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you

Don't wanna lie here, but you can learn to

If I could change the way that you see yourself

You wouldn't wonder why you hear 'they don't deserve you'"

If I knew it all then, would I do it again?

Would I do it again?

If they knew what they said would go straight to my head

What would they say instead?

If I knew it all then, would I do it again?

Would I do it again?

If they knew what they said would go straight to my head

What would they say instead?