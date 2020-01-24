Song Lyrics of '​Everything I wanted' by Billie Eilish

  1. Home
I had a dream
I got everything I wanted
Not what you'd think
And if I'm being honest
It might've been a nightmare

To anyone who might care
Thought I could fly (Fly)
So I stepped off the Golden, mm
Nobody cried (Cried, cried, cried, cried)

Nobody even noticed
I saw them standing right there
Kinda thought they might care (Might care, might care)

I had a dream
I got everything I wanted
But when I wake up, I see
You with me

And you say, "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you
Don't wanna lie here, but you can learn to
If I could change the way that you see yourself
You wouldn't wonder why you hear 'they don't deserve you'

I tried to scream
But my head was underwater
They called me weak
Like I'm not just somebody's daughter

Coulda been a nightmare
But it felt like they were right there
And it feels like yesterday was a year ago
But I don't wanna let anybody know
'Cause everybody wants something from me now
And I don't wanna let 'em down

I had a dream
I got everything I wanted
But when I wake up, I see
You with me

And you say, "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you
Don't wanna lie here, but you can learn to
If I could change the way that you see yourself
You wouldn't wonder why you hear 'they don't deserve you'"

If I knew it all then, would I do it again?
Would I do it again?
If they knew what they said would go straight to my head

What would they say instead?
If I knew it all then, would I do it again?
Would I do it again?
If they knew what they said would go straight to my head
What would they say instead?

