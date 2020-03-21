  1. Home
  Song Lyrics of 'Faith' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Faith' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Faith' by The Weeknd
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Mar 2020 12:30:28 IST

No, no, no, no, no-no
Ooh
No, no, no, no, no-no
Ooh

Light a blunt up with the flame
Put that cocaine on a plate
Molly with the purple rain
Because I lost my faith

So I cut away the pain, uh
Got it swimming in my veins
Now my mind is outta place, yeah, uh
'Cause I lost my faith

And I feel everything
I feel everything from my body to my soul
No, no
Well, I feel everything
When I'm coming down is the most I feel alone
No, no

I've been sober for a year, now it's time for me
To go back to my old ways, don't you cry for me
Thought I'd be a better man, but I lied to me and to you

I take half a Xan' and I still stay awake
All my demons wanna pull me to my grave
I choose Vegas if they offer Heaven's gate
I tried to love, but you know I'd never stay

I'd never stay
But if I OD, I want you to OD right beside me
I want you to follow right behind me
I want you to hold me while I'm smiling
While I'm dying

And if you know me
When I go missing, you know where to find me
Driving down the boulevard is blinding
Always blinded by the desert lights and
I'm alive when

I feel everything
I feel everything from my body to my soul
No, no
Girl, I feel everything
When I'm coming down is the most I feel alone
No, no

I lost my faith
I'm losing my religion every day
Time hasn't been kind to me, I pray
When I look inside the mirror and see someone I love
Oh, someone I love

Faith
I'm losing my religion every day
Time hasn't been kind to me, I pray
When I look inside the mirror and see someone I love
Oh, someone I love

I ended up in the back of a flashing car
With the city shining on my face
The lights are blinding me again
I ended up in the back of a flashing car

With the city shining on my face
The lights are blinding me again
I ended up (I ended up), in the back of a flashing car (Back of a flashing car)

