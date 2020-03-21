Song Lyrics of 'Faith' by The Weeknd

No, no, no, no, no-no

Ooh

No, no, no, no, no-no

Ooh

Light a blunt up with the flame

Put that cocaine on a plate

Molly with the purple rain

Because I lost my faith

So I cut away the pain, uh

Got it swimming in my veins

Now my mind is outta place, yeah, uh

'Cause I lost my faith

And I feel everything

I feel everything from my body to my soul

No, no

Well, I feel everything

When I'm coming down is the most I feel alone

No, no

I've been sober for a year, now it's time for me

To go back to my old ways, don't you cry for me

Thought I'd be a better man, but I lied to me and to you

I take half a Xan' and I still stay awake

All my demons wanna pull me to my grave

I choose Vegas if they offer Heaven's gate

I tried to love, but you know I'd never stay

I'd never stay

But if I OD, I want you to OD right beside me

I want you to follow right behind me

I want you to hold me while I'm smiling

While I'm dying

And if you know me

When I go missing, you know where to find me

Driving down the boulevard is blinding

Always blinded by the desert lights and

I'm alive when

I feel everything

I feel everything from my body to my soul

No, no

Girl, I feel everything

When I'm coming down is the most I feel alone

No, no

I lost my faith

I'm losing my religion every day

Time hasn't been kind to me, I pray

When I look inside the mirror and see someone I love

Oh, someone I love

Faith

I'm losing my religion every day

Time hasn't been kind to me, I pray

When I look inside the mirror and see someone I love

Oh, someone I love

I ended up in the back of a flashing car

With the city shining on my face

The lights are blinding me again

I ended up in the back of a flashing car

With the city shining on my face

The lights are blinding me again

I ended up (I ended up), in the back of a flashing car (Back of a flashing car)