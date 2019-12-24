Song Lyrics of 'Fake Smile' by Ariana Grande

After laughter comes tears

Another night, another party, sayin' hi to everybody

I’m sorry, it's time to leave, I gotta leave now

Got somewhere I gotta be now, I'm starving

Can somebody walk me to my car?

If I go alone, I’m not gon' make it very far

I'm happy for the love and all of the above

If I'm being honest, I done been through way too much

I can't fake another smile

I can't fake like I'm alright

Woo, ah (Woo, ah)

And I won't say I’m feeling fine

After what I been through, I can’t lie

Woo, ah (Woo, ah)

Fuck a fake smile, smile

Fuck a fake smile, fake smile

I read the things they write about me

Hear what they're sayin’ on the TV, it's crazy

It's gettin' hard for them to shock me

But every now and then, it’s shocking, don't blame me

I know it's the life that I chose

But baby, I'm grateful, I want you to know

I'm happy for the love and all of the above

If I'm being honest, I done been through way too much

I can't fake another smile

I can't fake like I'm alright

Woo, ah (Woo, ah)

And I won't say I'm feeling fine

After what I been through, I can't lie

Woo, ah (Woo, ah)

Fuck a fake smile, smile

Fuck a fake smile, fake smile

If I'm hurt, I ain't gon' lie about it

Arms crossed with the attitude, lips pouted

If I'm mad, I ain't gon' lie about it

Neck roll with the attitude, yuh

If I'm hurt, I ain't gon' lie about it

Arms crossed with the attitude, lips pouted

If I'm mad, I ain't gon' lie about it

Neck roll with the attitude, yuh

I can't fake another smile (And I can't fake)

I can't fake like I'm alright (Another smile)

Woo, ah (Woo, ah) (Ooh)

And I won't say I'm feeling fine (I'm feeling fine)

After what I been through, I can't lie

Woo, ah (Woo, ah)

Fuck a fake smile, smile

Fuck a fake smile, fake smile (Yeah)