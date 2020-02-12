  1. Home
  Song Lyrics of 'Fall On Me' by Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World

12 Feb 2020

Sooner or later the lights up above
Will come down in circles and guide me to love
I don't know what's right for me
I cannot see straight
I've been here too long and I don't wanna wait for it

Fly like a cannonball straight to my soul
Tear me to pieces and make me feel whole
I'm willing to fight for it
To feel something new
To know what it's like to be sharing a space with you

Fall on me
With open arms
Fall on me
From where you are

Fall on me
With all your light
With all your light
With all your light

Sooner or later, it all comes apart
The walls are all shattered, I'm back at the start
And I'm willing to follow this
Wherever it goes
The heart has its reasons that nobody knows

And I wanna believe in a world we can't see
Millions of particles passing through me
And I know there's a meaning
I feel it, I swear
I can't see the future, but I know that it's there

Fall on me
With open arms
Fall on me
From where you are
Fall on me

With all your light
With all your light
With all your light
With all your light

I close my eyes
And I'm seeing you everywhere
I step outside
It's like I'm breathing you in the air
I can feel you're there

Fall on me
With open arms
Fall on me
From where you are

Fall on me
With all your light
With all your light
With all your light

With all your light
Mmm, mmm-hmm

