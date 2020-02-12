Song Lyrics of 'Fall On Me' by Christina Aguilera

Sooner or later the lights up above

Will come down in circles and guide me to love

I don't know what's right for me

I cannot see straight

I've been here too long and I don't wanna wait for it

Fly like a cannonball straight to my soul

Tear me to pieces and make me feel whole

I'm willing to fight for it

To feel something new

To know what it's like to be sharing a space with you

Fall on me

With open arms

Fall on me

From where you are

Fall on me

With all your light

With all your light

With all your light

Sooner or later, it all comes apart

The walls are all shattered, I'm back at the start

And I'm willing to follow this

Wherever it goes

The heart has its reasons that nobody knows

And I wanna believe in a world we can't see

Millions of particles passing through me

And I know there's a meaning

I feel it, I swear

I can't see the future, but I know that it's there

Fall on me

With open arms

Fall on me

From where you are

Fall on me

With all your light

With all your light

With all your light

With all your light

I close my eyes

And I'm seeing you everywhere

I step outside

It's like I'm breathing you in the air

I can feel you're there

Fall on me

With open arms

Fall on me

From where you are

Fall on me

With all your light

With all your light

With all your light

With all your light

Mmm, mmm-hmm