Song Lyrics of 'Fall On Me' by Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World
Sooner or later the lights up above
Will come down in circles and guide me to love
I don't know what's right for me
I cannot see straight
I've been here too long and I don't wanna wait for it
Fly like a cannonball straight to my soul
Tear me to pieces and make me feel whole
I'm willing to fight for it
To feel something new
To know what it's like to be sharing a space with you
Fall on me
With open arms
Fall on me
From where you are
Fall on me
With all your light
With all your light
With all your light
Sooner or later, it all comes apart
The walls are all shattered, I'm back at the start
And I'm willing to follow this
Wherever it goes
The heart has its reasons that nobody knows
And I wanna believe in a world we can't see
Millions of particles passing through me
And I know there's a meaning
I feel it, I swear
I can't see the future, but I know that it's there
Fall on me
With open arms
Fall on me
From where you are
Fall on me
With all your light
With all your light
With all your light
With all your light
I close my eyes
And I'm seeing you everywhere
I step outside
It's like I'm breathing you in the air
I can feel you're there
Fall on me
With open arms
Fall on me
From where you are
Fall on me
With all your light
With all your light
With all your light
With all your light
Mmm, mmm-hmm