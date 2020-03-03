  1. Home
  Song Lyrics of 'Falling' by Harry Styles

03 Mar 2020

I'm in my bed
And you're not here
And there's no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands

Forget what I said
It's not what I meant
And I can't take it back, I can't unpack the baggage you left

What am I now? What am I now?
What if I'm someone I don't want around?

I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm fallin'
What if I'm down? What if I'm out?
What if I'm someone you won't talk about?
I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm fallin'

You said you care, and you missed me too
And I'm well aware I write too many songs about you
And the coffee's out at the Beachwood Cafe
And it kills me 'cause I know we've ran out of things we can say

What am I now? What am I now?
What if I'm someone I don't want around?
I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm fallin'
What if I'm down? What if I'm out?
What if I'm someone you won't talk about?
I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm fallin'

And I get the feeling that you'll never need me again

What am I now? What am I now?
What if you're someone I just want around?
I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm fallin'

What if I'm down? What if I'm out?
What if I'm someone you won't talk about?
I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm fallin'

