Song Lyrics of 'Feel Me' by Selena Gomez

No one love you like I love ya

Never cheat, never lie

Never put no one above ya

I gave you space and time

And now you're telling me you miss it

And I'm still on your mind

We were one in a million

And love is hard to find

Do you stay up late, just so you don't dream?

Every time your lips touch another

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Every time you dance with somebody

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Do your days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)

Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)

Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

When you're running, who you run to?

Where do you go to hide?

When she ain't giving you enough to get you through the night

Won't be caught up in the middle

Of your highs and your lows

Baby, 'long as you're not with me, you'll always be alone

Do you stay up late, just so you don't dream?

Every time your lips touch another

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Every time you dance with somebody

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Do your days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)

Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)

Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

Feel me

Feel me

Feel me

Every time your lips touch another

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Every time you dance with somebody

I want you to feel me

I want you to feel me

Do your days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)

Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)

Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)

Heartbeat a little bit louder?

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

Every time your lips touch another

Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

Every time you dance with somebody