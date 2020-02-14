Song Lyrics of 'Forever' by Justin Bieber feat. Post Malone & Clever
Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever?
Would you be here with me forever, ever, ever?
Wakin' up all alone ain't better, better, better
Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around
Turn me back like woah-woah, woah-woah, oh-oh-oh
Woah, woah-woah, forever, ever, ever, ever
Do you wanna look at me forever, ever, ever?
Yeah, do you see us in Vegas pushin' that Monte Carlo?
Bet that money on baby, bet she don't leave me, oh, no
See them, he wears in the desert, look like a lake in the sand
Would you watch the sun burn out with me forever, ever, ever, ever?
You still intimidate me, keep me up on my toes now
Better man, what you made me, made me aware of what I was missin'
Been missin' the way you give me envision, babe
Never thought I'd settle down, I cannot lie to myself
I was busy focusin' on bein' by myself
Set my feelings to the side, they all got dusty on the shelf
You wiped them down when I had nothin' left
Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever?
Would you be here with me forever, ever, ever?
Wakin' up all alone ain't better, better, better
Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around
Turn me back like woah-woah, woah-woah, oh-oh-oh
Woah, woah-woah, forever, ever, ever, ever
Do you wanna look at me forever, ever, ever?
When you asked me if I cheated, I said never (No way)
What are you willing to do to stay together? ('Gether)
How many times we gonna break up 'fore the summer?
How many times you gonna try to call my mother? (Brrr-brrr)
Girl, you're killin' me, I don't wanna act like I can fix this (Fix it, fix it)
I don't wanna be the one that's changed since Texas
Currency, it comes so naturally, but I can't buy your love
Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever?
Would you be here with me forever, ever, ever?
Wakin' up all alone ain't better, better, better
Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around
Turn me back like woah-woah, woah-woah, oh-oh-oh
Woah, woah-woah, forever, ever, ever, ever
Do you wanna look at me forever, ever, ever?
I promise I'm gonna love you 'til my dying day
Wake up, your face in my chest, your favorite hiding place
The roof is gone as we're driving out the private gate
Countin' the stars with our last name on the license plate
Woah, oh, oh, oh
I lied to myself 'bout trying to be here all alone
When I leave, it's bye for now, it's just never bye for long
Set my feelings aside, let's settle down
Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around
Turn me back like woah-woah, woah-woah, oh-oh-oh
Woah, woah-woah, forever, ever, ever, ever
Do you wanna look at me forever, ever, ever?
Would you be here with me forever, ever, ever?
Would you be here with me forever, ever, ever?
Wakin' up all alone ain't better, better, better
Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around