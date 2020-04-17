Jaane de the formalities

Give me four more shots please

Time waste ka ab time nahi

Give me four more shots please

Hey

Koi Kuch Kahe Parwana Muje

Karne Ko Kuch Bhi Karu

Hmmm jara attraction

Thoda Thoda action

Hello Mister! how do you do?

Meri aadate bigadi si hai

That's why am checking out you

Jara attraction

Thoda Thoda action

Hello Mister! how do you do?

Mr Bartender Please

Shake it baby shake a drink for me

Give me four more shots for me and my ladies

Jaane de the formalities

Give me four more shots please

Time waste ka ab time nahi

Give me four more shots please

Hey never say never hum tum together

Anything goes baby

Jaane de the formalities

Give me four more shots please

Don't don't oh oh here we go ladies

Oh oh here we go again

Oh oh here we go

Give me four more shots please

Oh by the way meri hair n kare

Aur baaki mein kya kahu hmmm

Did i mention

I love attention

Hello Mister! how do you do?

Mere mood pe duniya chale

Main apni chaal chalu

Aaha main hu alag, mere piche hai sab

Hello Mister! I guess you do

Mr Bartender Please

Shake it baby shake a drink for me

Give me four more shots for me and my ladies

Jaane de the formalities

Give me four more shots please

Time waste ka ab time nahi

Give me four more shots please

Hey never say never hum tum together

Anything goes baby

Jaane de the formalities

Give me four more shots please

Don't don't oh oh here we go ladies

Oh oh here we go again

Oh oh here we go

Give me four more shots please