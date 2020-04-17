  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Four More Shots Please' by Mikey McCleary ft. Naquita D'Souza

17 Apr 2020

Jaane de the formalities
Give me four more shots please
Time waste ka ab time nahi
Give me four more shots please

Hey
Koi Kuch Kahe Parwana Muje
Karne Ko Kuch Bhi Karu

Hmmm jara attraction
Thoda Thoda action
Hello Mister! how do you do?

Meri aadate bigadi si hai
That's why am checking out you
Jara attraction
Thoda Thoda action
Hello Mister! how do you do?

Mr Bartender Please
Shake it baby shake a drink for me
Give me four more shots for me and my ladies
Jaane de the formalities

Give me four more shots please
Time waste ka ab time nahi
Give me four more shots please
Hey never say never hum tum together
Anything goes baby
Jaane de the formalities

Give me four more shots please
Don't don't oh oh here we go ladies
Oh oh here we go again
Oh oh here we go
Give me four more shots please
Oh by the way meri hair n kare
Aur baaki mein kya kahu hmmm

Did i mention
I love attention
Hello Mister! how do you do?
Mere mood pe duniya chale
Main apni chaal chalu
Aaha main hu alag, mere piche hai sab

Hello Mister! I guess you do
Mr Bartender Please
Shake it baby shake a drink for me
Give me four more shots for me and my ladies
Jaane de the formalities

Give me four more shots please
Time waste ka ab time nahi
Give me four more shots please
Hey never say never hum tum together

Anything goes baby
Jaane de the formalities
Give me four more shots please
Don't don't oh oh here we go ladies
Oh oh here we go again
Oh oh here we go
Give me four more shots please

