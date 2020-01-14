  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of "Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)" by Static, Ben El and Pitbull

Song Lyrics of "Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)" by Static, Ben El and Pitbull

Song Lyrics of "Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)" by Static, Ben El and Pitbull
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Jan 2020 18:31:45 IST

Static, Ben El, Mr. Worldwide
Everybody put your hands up high

Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)
Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)
Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)

Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)
Now let me hear you say
Na, na na na na

Na na na na, na na na, na na na
Na na na na
Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side
Let's go

Here's a little story about my friend Haim
Gave me a call about a hit, I said count me in (haha)
I've been winning with the women since I was a kid
And now I can't stop, won't stop

Just like did it oh oh
No he didn't oh oh
Yes he did oh oh

Always winning, now it's time for billons
Game fake, Pit Real
I'm ill, I'm sick
So sick I wish them well

We turning up (Turning up)
We burning up (Burning Up)
We always moving (Moving)

Further Up (Further Up)
Dale Mami disfruta
Que yo se que te gusta (ha ha)

Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)
Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)
Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)
Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)

Now let me hear you say
Na, na na na na
Na na na na, na na na, na na na

Na na na na
Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side
Let's go

Horses on the whip they call them chariots
Just got a brand new interior
AP on the wrist that's superior
Got it with Baguettes cuz it's prettier

So make it wiggle, can you make it wiggle
I like it how you make it bounce and make it jiggle
Keep it simple, and I'll keep it simple
All I want to do is get M's and…

Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)
Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)
Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)
Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)

Now let me hear you say
Na, na na na na
Na na na na, na na na, na na na
Na na na na
Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side

Only fall asleep on Versace sheets
All designer everything
Jeweler caught me saying cheese

Now that smile cost 50 G's
Hello mama, I can tell you wanna
Grab a couple friends, let's go
Face like Arianna

Booty like Rihanna
Diva like Madonna
Woah woah

Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)
Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)
Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)
Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)
Now let me hear you say

Na, na na na na
Na na na na, na na na, na na na
Na na na na
Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side
Everybody making money let me hear you say

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Bad Guy' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of 'Bad Guy' by Billie Eilish

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Lohri from Veer Zaara

Song lyrics of Lohri from Veer Zaara

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Life is Good' by Future ft. Drake

Song Lyrics of 'Life is Good' by Future ft. Drake

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Chal Ghar Chalen from Malang

Song Lyrics of Chal Ghar Chalen from Malang

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'You should be sad' by Halsey

Song Lyrics of 'You should be sad' by Halsey

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Shadow' by BTS - Interlude

Song Lyrics of 'Shadow' by BTS - Interlude

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Shiv Ji Bihane Chale from Devon Ke Dev Mahadev

Song Lyrics of Shiv Ji Bihane Chale from Devon Ke Dev Mahadev

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of "Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)" by Static, Ben El and Pitbull

Song Lyrics of "Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)" by Static, Ben El and Pitbull

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Dua Karo from Street Dancer 3D

Song Lyrics of Dua Karo from Street Dancer 3D