Song Lyrics of "Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)" by Static, Ben El and Pitbull
Static, Ben El, Mr. Worldwide
Everybody put your hands up high
Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)
Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)
Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)
Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)
Now let me hear you say
Na, na na na na
Na na na na, na na na, na na na
Na na na na
Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side
Let's go
Here's a little story about my friend Haim
Gave me a call about a hit, I said count me in (haha)
I've been winning with the women since I was a kid
And now I can't stop, won't stop
Just like did it oh oh
No he didn't oh oh
Yes he did oh oh
Always winning, now it's time for billons
Game fake, Pit Real
I'm ill, I'm sick
So sick I wish them well
We turning up (Turning up)
We burning up (Burning Up)
We always moving (Moving)
Further Up (Further Up)
Dale Mami disfruta
Que yo se que te gusta (ha ha)
Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)
Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)
Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)
Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)
Now let me hear you say
Na, na na na na
Na na na na, na na na, na na na
Na na na na
Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side
Let's go
Horses on the whip they call them chariots
Just got a brand new interior
AP on the wrist that's superior
Got it with Baguettes cuz it's prettier
So make it wiggle, can you make it wiggle
I like it how you make it bounce and make it jiggle
Keep it simple, and I'll keep it simple
All I want to do is get M's and…
Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)
Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)
Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)
Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)
Now let me hear you say
Na, na na na na
Na na na na, na na na, na na na
Na na na na
Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side
Only fall asleep on Versace sheets
All designer everything
Jeweler caught me saying cheese
Now that smile cost 50 G's
Hello mama, I can tell you wanna
Grab a couple friends, let's go
Face like Arianna
Booty like Rihanna
Diva like Madonna
Woah woah
Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)
Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)
Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)
Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)
Now let me hear you say
Na, na na na na
Na na na na, na na na, na na na
Na na na na
Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side
Everybody making money let me hear you say