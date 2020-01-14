Static, Ben El, Mr. Worldwide

Everybody put your hands up high

Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)

Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)

Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)

Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)

Now let me hear you say

Na, na na na na

Na na na na, na na na, na na na

Na na na na

Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side

Let's go

Here's a little story about my friend Haim

Gave me a call about a hit, I said count me in (haha)

I've been winning with the women since I was a kid

And now I can't stop, won't stop

Just like did it oh oh

No he didn't oh oh

Yes he did oh oh

Always winning, now it's time for billons

Game fake, Pit Real

I'm ill, I'm sick

So sick I wish them well

We turning up (Turning up)

We burning up (Burning Up)

We always moving (Moving)

Further Up (Further Up)

Dale Mami disfruta

Que yo se que te gusta (ha ha)

Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)

Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)

Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)

Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)

Now let me hear you say

Na, na na na na

Na na na na, na na na, na na na

Na na na na

Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side

Let's go

Horses on the whip they call them chariots

Just got a brand new interior

AP on the wrist that's superior

Got it with Baguettes cuz it's prettier

So make it wiggle, can you make it wiggle

I like it how you make it bounce and make it jiggle

Keep it simple, and I'll keep it simple

All I want to do is get M's and…

Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)

Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)

Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)

Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)

Now let me hear you say

Na, na na na na

Na na na na, na na na, na na na

Na na na na

Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side

Only fall asleep on Versace sheets

All designer everything

Jeweler caught me saying cheese

Now that smile cost 50 G's

Hello mama, I can tell you wanna

Grab a couple friends, let's go

Face like Arianna

Booty like Rihanna

Diva like Madonna

Woah woah

Get M's and then stack em (Further Up)

Don't let nothing distract us (Further Up)

Excuse me Mr. DJ (Further Up)

Pretty girls get loud (Further Up)

Now let me hear you say

Na, na na na na

Na na na na, na na na, na na na

Na na na na

Put your hands up high and wave them from side to side

Everybody making money let me hear you say