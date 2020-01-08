  1. Home
  Song Lyrics of 'GATTI' by JACKBOYS, Pop Smoke, Travis Scott

Song Lyrics of 'GATTI' by JACKBOYS, Pop Smoke, Travis Scott

Song Lyrics of 'GATTI' by JACKBOYS, Pop Smoke, Travis Scott
Hahaha, huh? Hahaha
Tired of niggas capping

Trap House vibes
Niggas frontin' their jewels (Yeah, this is a Melo beat)
They ain't expectin' this one (And it's like that)

Facts, my b***h love coco (Haha)
Woo back, baby (Woo back, baby), woo (Haha, yeah)
Let me see some, okay, okay (I see ya), okay, okay

Look, you cannot say Pop and forget the Smoke (Yeah)
I'm from the Floss where niggas tote (Woah)
They couldn't be Crips, so they turned Folks (Bah)

Drivin' through the 'Ville, dropping the cho (Brr)
I gotta laugh, 'cause these niggas jokes (Haha)
Dread like, "Who these niggas?" (Who these niggas?)
"I don't know" (I don't know), but I'm on go (Woo)

And I'm in that Bugatti, moving two hundred (Bah)
Givin' pumps, like, "Who shot ya?" (Brr)
Me and Trey, that's four choppers (Woo)
Man down (Woo), all you see is helicopters (Grr)

Paramedics pick him up, they gon' send him to the doctor (That nigga)
I'm in the hood like an engine, revvin' (Trey, get that nigga)
My checks is clearing (Woo, woo), your checks is pending (Woo, woo)
And I got a couple gangstas, let me know (It's a fact)

If you want smoke (If you want smoke)
'Cause boy I can send 'em (Boy I can send 'em)
And I got a bad b***h, ass up (Hahaha)

Face down (Face down), yeah, she love d***y style
And she got a Louis bag (Yeah), that hold the extendo (Woo, woo)
Okay, okay (Okay, okay)
Okay, okay

Facts, my b***h love coco (Haha)
Woo back, baby (Woo back, baby), woo
Let me see some, okay, okay (I see it), okay, okay (Turn around)

My b***h love coco (Haha)
Woo back, baby (Woo back, baby), woo
Let me see some, okay, okay (I see it), okay, okay (Right)

Got it jumpin out the zoo, seein' red, seein' blue
Young La Flame, how it moves, Pop Flare how it
Bring my hands out, try to hide my face
Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate

I took a chance, it's a lot to take
I took a right, ended up right away (Straight up)
She need a chunk, not a piece (Alright)
It cost me three for the keys (Keys)

Not the work but the V
She let it twirl to the beat
I send the work, bet it reach (Reach)
Wearin' pearls, expensive beads (Beads)
I only hurl at my peeps (It's lit)

Cuts, diamond cuts, I done popped a blue
Two cups of the stuff, now I'm up
Coco Chanel when she tuck it
We bunk, get a nut (Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah)

My b***h love coco (Haha)
Woo back, baby (Woo back, baby), woo
Let me see some, okay, okay (I see it), okay, okay (Turn around)

My b***h love coco (Haha)
Woo back, baby (Woo back, baby), woo
Let me see some, okay, okay (I see it), okay, okay (Turn around)

