Song Lyrics of 'Get Me' by Justin Bieber
Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?
Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me
Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me
Ha-ha-ha, you get me
Ha-ha-ha, you get me
See, you lookin' beyond the surface
Can tell by the questions you're asking
You got me low-key nervous
It feels like we're on the same wave, yeah
Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?
Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances
Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?
Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me
Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me
Ooh, there's so much chemistry
Like a chemist how you finishin' my sentences
In the center, no, we can't deny the synergy
How 'bout reapin' all the benefits? Yeah
Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?
Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances, no
Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?
Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me (Yeah, you really get me, ooh, ooh)
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me (Ooh, that's why you send me)
Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me (Ooh, you really get me)
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me (Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me (Ye-e-e-e-e-e-ah)
Oh, you get me, yeah
You get me, yeah
You get me, yeah
You get me, yeah