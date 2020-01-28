Song Lyrics of 'Get Me' by Justin Bieber

Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?

Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me

Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me

Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me

Ha-ha-ha, you get me

Ha-ha-ha, you get me

See, you lookin' beyond the surface

Can tell by the questions you're asking

You got me low-key nervous

It feels like we're on the same wave, yeah

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances

Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?

Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me

Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me

Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me

Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me

Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me

Ooh, there's so much chemistry

Like a chemist how you finishin' my sentences

In the center, no, we can't deny the synergy

How 'bout reapin' all the benefits? Yeah

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances, no

Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?

Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me (Yeah, you really get me, ooh, ooh)

Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me (Ooh, that's why you send me)

Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me (Ooh, you really get me)

Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me (Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me (Ye-e-e-e-e-e-ah)

Oh, you get me, yeah

You get me, yeah

You get me, yeah

You get me, yeah