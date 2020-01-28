  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Get Me by Justin Bieber
Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?
Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me
Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me

Ha-ha-ha, you get me
Ha-ha-ha, you get me

See, you lookin' beyond the surface
Can tell by the questions you're asking

You got me low-key nervous
It feels like we're on the same wave, yeah
Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?
Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances

Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?
Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me
Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me

Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me

Ooh, there's so much chemistry
Like a chemist how you finishin' my sentences
In the center, no, we can't deny the synergy

How 'bout reapin' all the benefits? Yeah
Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?
Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances, no

Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?
Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me (Yeah, you really get me, ooh, ooh)
Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me (Ooh, that's why you send me)
Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me (Ooh, you really get me)

Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me (Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)
Ha-ha-ha, you gettin' me (Ye-e-e-e-e-e-ah)

Oh, you get me, yeah
You get me, yeah
You get me, yeah
You get me, yeah

