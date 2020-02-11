Song Lyrics of 'Get Ready' by Pitbull ft Blake Shelton
You get on that horse, you better ride
Pa’arriba
We’re here for a long time (Blake Shelton)
We’re here for a good time
Pa’ Abajo
We’re here for a long time (it’s cowboy Casanova)
We’re here for a good time
Pa’ Centro
We’re here for a long time
We’re here for a good time
Pa’ Dentro
If you’re here for a good time put your hands up
Now say it
eeeyyyyoooooo
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Get ready to ride
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Get ready to ride
Bam-ba-lam
Get ready to ride
Bam-ba-lam
Get ready worldwide
Wilding out, fill my cup to the tip
Ridin’ out to Atlantic City
Hardrock, yeah we opened it
5, 4, 3, 2, 1 for the win
Got ‘em, that boy so solid
That’s what happens when you come from the bottom
305 Paradise City, where the girls got big ol’ b**ties and so pretty
Now shake that thang (shake that, shake that)
Work that thang (work that, work that)
Drop that thang (drop that, drop that)
Put your hands up
Now say it
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Get ready to ride
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Get ready to ride
Bam-ba-lam
Get ready to ride
Bam-ba-lam
Get ready worldwide
Eeeeeeyyoooooooo
ilov305 on the strip
Go ahead girl, get loose get lit
Go ahead girl, get it in get it in
5, 4, 3, 2, 1 for the win
Got ‘em, that boy so solid
That’s what happens when you come from the bottom
305 Magic City, where the girls got big ol’ b**ties and so pretty
Now shake that thang (shake that, shake that)
Work that thang (work that, work that)
Drop that thang (drop that, drop that)
Put your hands up
Now say it
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Get ready to ride
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Get ready to ride
Bam-ba-lam
Get ready to ride
Bam-ba-lam
Break it down
If you want a good time
If you want a good time
Let me hear you say hey
(Everybody say hey)
If you want a good time
If you want a good time
Let me hear you say hey
(Everybody say hey)
If you want a good time
If you want a good time
Let me hear you say hey
(Everybody say hey)
If you want a good time
If you want a good time
Get ‘em up, get ‘em up, get ‘em up
Put your hands up
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Get ready to ride
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Get ready to ride
Oye Blake, let’s take them around the world
Get your Milan, Bam-ba-lam
Miami, LA, New York, Dubai
Dubai, Japan, Bam-ba-lam
ATL, Nashville, to the Chi
Eastside, westside, Bam-ba-lam
I tell the truth, even when I lie