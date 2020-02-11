Song Lyrics of 'Get Ready' by Pitbull ft Blake Shelton

You get on that horse, you better ride

Pa’arriba

We’re here for a long time (Blake Shelton)

We’re here for a good time

Pa’ Abajo

We’re here for a long time (it’s cowboy Casanova)

We’re here for a good time

Pa’ Centro

We’re here for a long time

We’re here for a good time

Pa’ Dentro

If you’re here for a good time put your hands up

Now say it

eeeyyyyoooooo

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Get ready to ride

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Get ready to ride

Bam-ba-lam

Get ready to ride

Bam-ba-lam

Get ready worldwide

Wilding out, fill my cup to the tip

Ridin’ out to Atlantic City

Hardrock, yeah we opened it

5, 4, 3, 2, 1 for the win

Got ‘em, that boy so solid

That’s what happens when you come from the bottom

305 Paradise City, where the girls got big ol’ b**ties and so pretty

Now shake that thang (shake that, shake that)

Work that thang (work that, work that)

Drop that thang (drop that, drop that)

Put your hands up

Now say it

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Get ready to ride

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Get ready to ride

Bam-ba-lam

Get ready to ride

Bam-ba-lam

Get ready worldwide

Eeeeeeyyoooooooo

ilov305 on the strip

Go ahead girl, get loose get lit

Go ahead girl, get it in get it in

5, 4, 3, 2, 1 for the win

Got ‘em, that boy so solid

That’s what happens when you come from the bottom

305 Magic City, where the girls got big ol’ b**ties and so pretty

Now shake that thang (shake that, shake that)

Work that thang (work that, work that)

Drop that thang (drop that, drop that)

Put your hands up

Now say it

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Get ready to ride

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Get ready to ride

Bam-ba-lam

Get ready to ride

Bam-ba-lam

Break it down

If you want a good time

If you want a good time

Let me hear you say hey

(Everybody say hey)

If you want a good time

If you want a good time

Let me hear you say hey

(Everybody say hey)

If you want a good time

If you want a good time

Let me hear you say hey

(Everybody say hey)

If you want a good time

If you want a good time

Get ‘em up, get ‘em up, get ‘em up

Put your hands up

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Get ready to ride

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Get ready to ride

Oye Blake, let’s take them around the world

Get your Milan, Bam-ba-lam

Miami, LA, New York, Dubai

Dubai, Japan, Bam-ba-lam

ATL, Nashville, to the Chi

Eastside, westside, Bam-ba-lam

I tell the truth, even when I lie