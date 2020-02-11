  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Get Ready' by Pitbull ft Blake Shelton

Song Lyrics of 'Get Ready' by Pitbull ft Blake Shelton

Song Lyrics of 'Get Ready' by Pitbull ft Blake Shelton
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Feb 2020 18:32:47 IST

You get on that horse, you better ride

Pa’arriba
We’re here for a long time (Blake Shelton)
We’re here for a good time
Pa’ Abajo

We’re here for a long time (it’s cowboy Casanova)
We’re here for a good time
Pa’ Centro
We’re here for a long time
We’re here for a good time
Pa’ Dentro

If you’re here for a good time put your hands up
Now say it
eeeyyyyoooooo

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Get ready to ride

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Get ready to ride

Bam-ba-lam
Get ready to ride

Bam-ba-lam
Get ready worldwide

Wilding out, fill my cup to the tip
Ridin’ out to Atlantic City
Hardrock, yeah we opened it
5, 4, 3, 2, 1 for the win

Got ‘em, that boy so solid
That’s what happens when you come from the bottom
305 Paradise City, where the girls got big ol’ b**ties and so pretty
Now shake that thang (shake that, shake that)

Work that thang (work that, work that)
Drop that thang (drop that, drop that)
Put your hands up
Now say it

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Get ready to ride
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Get ready to ride

Bam-ba-lam
Get ready to ride

Bam-ba-lam
Get ready worldwide

Eeeeeeyyoooooooo

ilov305 on the strip
Go ahead girl, get loose get lit
Go ahead girl, get it in get it in
5, 4, 3, 2, 1 for the win

Got ‘em, that boy so solid
That’s what happens when you come from the bottom
305 Magic City, where the girls got big ol’ b**ties and so pretty
Now shake that thang (shake that, shake that)

Work that thang (work that, work that)
Drop that thang (drop that, drop that)
Put your hands up
Now say it

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Get ready to ride

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Get ready to ride

Bam-ba-lam
Get ready to ride

Bam-ba-lam

Break it down
If you want a good time
If you want a good time
Let me hear you say hey
(Everybody say hey)

If you want a good time
If you want a good time
Let me hear you say hey

(Everybody say hey)

If you want a good time
If you want a good time
Let me hear you say hey
(Everybody say hey)

If you want a good time
If you want a good time
Get ‘em up, get ‘em up, get ‘em up
Put your hands up

Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)

Get ready to ride
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Whoa, get ready (Bam-ba-lam)
Get ready to ride

Oye Blake, let’s take them around the world
Get your Milan, Bam-ba-lam
Miami, LA, New York, Dubai
Dubai, Japan, Bam-ba-lam
ATL, Nashville, to the Chi
Eastside, westside, Bam-ba-lam
I tell the truth, even when I lie

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

Song Lyrics of 'Lavkar Love Karuya' from Hacked

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Song Lyrics of 'Arey Pyar Kar le' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Birthday Suit' by Kesha

Song Lyrics of 'Birthday Suit' by Kesha

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem

Song Lyrics of 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tere Hone Se from Class of 2020

Song Lyrics of Tere Hone Se from Class of 2020

Movie ReviewYahan Sabhi Gyani Hain movie review: disjointed, juvenile & unfunny

Yahan Sabhi Gyani Hain movie review: disjointed, juvenile & unfunny

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Get Ready' by Pitbull ft Blake Shelton

Song Lyrics of 'Get Ready' by Pitbull ft Blake Shelton

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tu Yaad Aya by Adnan Sami

Song Lyrics of Tu Yaad Aya by Adnan Sami