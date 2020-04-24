  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Good Job' by Alicia Keys
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 17:30:21 IST

You’re the engine that makes all things go
And you’re always in disguise, my hero
I see your light in the dark
Smile in my face when we all know it’s hard

There’s no way to ever pay you back
Bless your heart, know I love you for that
Honest and selfless
I don’t know if this helps it but

Good Job
You’re doing a good job
You’re doing a good job

Don’t get too down
The world needs you now
Know that you matter
Matter matter yeah

Good Job
You’re doing a good job
You’re doing a good job

Don’t get too down
The world needs you now
Know that you matter
Matter matter yeah

Six in the morning
And soon as you walk through that door
Everyone needs you again
The world’s out of order

It’s not as sound
When you’re not around
All day on your feet
Hard to
Keep that energy

I know
When it feels like the end of the road
You don’t let go
You just press forward

You’re the engine that makes all things go
Always in disguise, my hero
I see a light in the dark
Smile in my face

When we all know it’s hard
There is no way to ever pay you back
Bless your heart
Know I love you for that
Honest and selfless
I don’t know if this helps it but

Good Job
You’re doing a good job
You’re doing a good job

Don’t get too down
The world needs you now
Know that you matter
Matter matter yeah

Good job
You’re doing a good job
You’re doing a good job

Don’t get too down
The world needs you now
Know that you matter
Matter matter yeah

BRIDGE
The Mothers
The Fathers
The Teachers that reach us
Strangers to friends

That show up in the end
From the bottom to the top
The listeners that hear us
This for you
You make me fearless 

VAMP HOOK
You’re doing a good Job
You’re doing a good job

You’re doing a good job
Don’t get too down
The world needs you now
Know that you matter
Matter matter yeah

