Song Lyrics of 'Habitual' by Justin Bieber
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Mar 2020 17:30:18 IST

Na-na, da-da, da-da, da-da
Na-na, da-da, da-da, da-da

Flowers open when they feel the sunlight
Moonrise, tide change, right before our eyes
Aggressive but softly, you place your lips on my lips
We're each other's vice

Our feelings, they go deep, deeper than the touching
Deeper than the ocean, so we ain't never rushing through
Our days or our nights, ain't no repercussions
Never get enough, I'm only for your consumption

Always rain the most in April
Every scale needs to be stable
Earth keeps spinning around, we're breathin'
So thankful

My love for you's habitual, yeah (Oh, yeah)
Not for a moment, but forever
Know it sounds untraditional, oh yeah
Never ungrateful for it

That's how we both want it
Habitual
Can't nobody keep me like you
Call it unconventional
Our love is habitual, yeah

Na-na, da-da, da-da, da-da
Na-na, da-da, da-da, da-da

Just to think that we've been out here this whole time
Workin' through the seasons
Never crossed paths 'til we had a reason
Now let's fast-forward, look up
A whole new perspective for life

Always rain the most in April
Every scale needs to be stable
Earth keeps spinnin' around, we're breathin'
So thankful

My love for you's habitual, yeah (So habitual)
Not for a moment, but forever
Know it sounds untraditional, oh yeah (No)
Never ungrateful for it (Never ungrateful)

That's how we both want it (Oh)
Habitual (Ooh, ooh)
Can't nobody keep me like you (Oh, keep me like you)
Call it unconventional (Call it unconventional)
Our love is habitual, yeah (Our love is habitual, oh)

Na-na, da-da, da-da, da-da
Na-na, da-da, da-da, da-da

