Song Lyrics of 'Hallelujah' by Pentatonix

I'd heard there was a secret chord

That David played and it pleased the Lord

But you don't really care for music, do you?

Well, it goes like this

The fourth, the fifth, the minor fall, the major lift

The baffled king composing Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Well, your faith was strong but you needed proof

You saw her bathing on the roof

Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew ya

She tied you to the kitchen chair

She broke your throne and she cut your hair

And from your lips, she drew the Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Hallelujah, Hallelujah

Well baby, I've been here before

I've seen this room and I've walked this floor

I used to live alone before I knew ya

And I've seen your flag on the marble arch

And love is not a victory march…