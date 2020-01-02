  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson

Song Lyrics of 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson
02 Jan 2020

So, this is Christmas, and what have you done?
Another year over and a new one just begun
And so, this is Christmas, I hope you have fun
The new and the dear one, the old and the young

A very merry Christmas, and a happy New Year
Let's hope it's a good one without any fear

And so, this is Christmas (War is over)
Awake and for strong (If you want it)
For rich and for poor ones (War is over)
The world is so wrong (Now)

And so, happy Christmas (War is over)
For black and for white (If you want it)
For left and for right ones (War is over)
Let's stop all the fighting (Now)

A very, merry Christmas, and a happy new year
Oh, let's hope it's a good one without any fear

And so, this is Christmas (War is over)
And what have we done? (If you want it)
Another year overs (War is over)

And a new one just begun (Now)
And so, happy Christmas (War is over)
We hope you have fun (If you want it)
The new and the dear one (War is over)
The old and the young (Now)

A very, merry Christmas, and a happy new year
Let's hope it's a good one without any fear

War is over if you want it
War is over now
Happy Christmas, everybody

