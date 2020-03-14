Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan
I swear there was lightning coming from your eyes
Starting a fire in our hotel room
And yeah, we were dancing, dancing to Bruno
And I couldn't turn away from you
Yeah, I saw you smiling, breaking the silence
Telling me just what you want
There in the moment, I was reminded
I haven't felt this way in a while
Blinded by the sparks
We were driving around in the dark
Finding reasons to stay where we are
All of my life, I've been sleepwalk living
Running around the same bars I've been in
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you're with me
All of my life, it's been heartbreak weather
Thinking to myself, it won't get better
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you're with me
Yeah, it was magic
You were a vision, watching the way your body moves
You're taking your clothes off, you look in the mirror
Tellin' me just what you want
And I was blinded by the sparks
I was holding you close in the dark
Finding reasons to stay where we are
All of my life, I've been sleepwalk living
Running around the same bars I've been in
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you're with me
All of my life, it's been heartbreak weather
Thinking to myself, it won't get better
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you're with me
You, that's what I've been missing
Words tangled up and twisted
Now, all the clouds been lifted
Lately, my heart's been so empty
You, that's what I've been missing
Words tangled up and twisted
Now, all the clouds been lifted
Lately, my heart's been so empty
But it feels different when you're with me
It feels different when you're with me
All of my life, it's been heartbreak weather
Thinking to myself, it won't get better
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you're with me
It feels different when you're with me