  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Mar 2020 13:30:20 IST

I swear there was lightning coming from your eyes
Starting a fire in our hotel room
And yeah, we were dancing, dancing to Bruno
And I couldn't turn away from you

Yeah, I saw you smiling, breaking the silence
Telling me just what you want
There in the moment, I was reminded
I haven't felt this way in a while

Blinded by the sparks
We were driving around in the dark
Finding reasons to stay where we are

All of my life, I've been sleepwalk living
Running around the same bars I've been in
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you're with me

All of my life, it's been heartbreak weather
Thinking to myself, it won't get better
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you're with me

Yeah, it was magic
You were a vision, watching the way your body moves
You're taking your clothes off, you look in the mirror
Tellin' me just what you want

And I was blinded by the sparks
I was holding you close in the dark
Finding reasons to stay where we are

All of my life, I've been sleepwalk living
Running around the same bars I've been in
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you're with me

All of my life, it's been heartbreak weather
Thinking to myself, it won't get better
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you're with me

You, that's what I've been missing
Words tangled up and twisted
Now, all the clouds been lifted
Lately, my heart's been so empty

You, that's what I've been missing
Words tangled up and twisted
Now, all the clouds been lifted
Lately, my heart's been so empty

But it feels different when you're with me
It feels different when you're with me
All of my life, it's been heartbreak weather

Thinking to myself, it won't get better
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you're with me
It feels different when you're with me

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz

Song Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Sweet Night' by V (BTS)

Song Lyrics of 'Sweet Night' by V (BTS)

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Luck Di Kasam by Ramji Gulati

Song Lyrics of Luck Di Kasam by Ramji Gulati

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Suicidal (Remix)' by YNW Melly

Song Lyrics of 'Suicidal (Remix)' by YNW Melly

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'How To Be Lonely' by Rita Ora

Song Lyrics of 'How To Be Lonely' by Rita Ora

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Dil Laya Dimaag Laya by Stebin Ben

Song Lyrics of Dil Laya Dimaag Laya by Stebin Ben

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Worry About Me' by Ellie Goulding & blackbear

Song Lyrics of 'Worry About Me' by Ellie Goulding & blackbear

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral