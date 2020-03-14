Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

I swear there was lightning coming from your eyes

Starting a fire in our hotel room

And yeah, we were dancing, dancing to Bruno

And I couldn't turn away from you

Yeah, I saw you smiling, breaking the silence

Telling me just what you want

There in the moment, I was reminded

I haven't felt this way in a while

Blinded by the sparks

We were driving around in the dark

Finding reasons to stay where we are

All of my life, I've been sleepwalk living

Running around the same bars I've been in

It can be so lonely in this city

But it feels different when you're with me

All of my life, it's been heartbreak weather

Thinking to myself, it won't get better

It can be so lonely in this city

But it feels different when you're with me

Yeah, it was magic

You were a vision, watching the way your body moves

You're taking your clothes off, you look in the mirror

Tellin' me just what you want

And I was blinded by the sparks

I was holding you close in the dark

Finding reasons to stay where we are

All of my life, I've been sleepwalk living

Running around the same bars I've been in

It can be so lonely in this city

But it feels different when you're with me

All of my life, it's been heartbreak weather

Thinking to myself, it won't get better

It can be so lonely in this city

But it feels different when you're with me

You, that's what I've been missing

Words tangled up and twisted

Now, all the clouds been lifted

Lately, my heart's been so empty

You, that's what I've been missing

Words tangled up and twisted

Now, all the clouds been lifted

Lately, my heart's been so empty

But it feels different when you're with me

It feels different when you're with me

All of my life, it's been heartbreak weather

Thinking to myself, it won't get better

It can be so lonely in this city

But it feels different when you're with me

It feels different when you're with me