Song Lyrics of 'Hello' by Adele

Hello, it's me

I was wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet

To go over everything

They say that time's supposed to heal ya

But I ain't done much healing

Hello, can you hear me?

I'm in California dreaming about who we used to be

When we were younger and free

I've forgotten how it felt

Before the world fell at our feet

There's such a difference between us

And a million miles

Hello from the other side

I must have called a thousand times

To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done

But when I call you never seem to be home

Hello from the outside

At least I can say that I've tried

To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart

But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart

Anymore

Hello, how are you?

It's so typical of me to talk about myself, I'm sorry

I hope that you're well

Did you ever make it out of that town

Where nothing ever happened?

It's no secret that the both of us

Are running out of time

So hello from the other side (other side)

I must have called a thousand times (thousand times)

To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done

But when I call you never seem to be home

Hello from the outside (outside)

At least I can say that I've tried (I've tried)

To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart

But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart

Anymore



(Highs, highs, highs, highs, lows, lows, lows, lows)

Anymore

(Highs, highs, highs, highs, lows, lows, lows, lows)

Anymore

(Highs, highs, highs, highs, lows, lows, lows, lows)

Anymore

(Highs, highs, highs, highs, lows, lows, lows, lows)

Anymore

Hello from the other side (other side)

I must have called a thousand times (thousand times)

To tell you I'm sorry for everything that I've done

But when I call you never seem to be home

Hello from the outside (outside)

At least I can say that I've tried (I've tried)

To tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart

But it don't matter, it clearly doesn't tear you apart

Anymore