Song Lyrics of 'Hey There Delilah' by Plain White T

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 18:00:35 IST

Hey there, Delilah
What's it like in New York city?
I'm a thousand miles away

But, girl, tonight you look so pretty
Yes, you do
Times Square can't shine as bright as you
I swear, it's true

Hey there, Delilah
Don't you worry about the distance
I'm right there if you get lonely

Give this song another listen
Close your eyes
Listen to my voice, it's my disguise
I'm by your side

Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
What you do to me

Hey there, Delilah
I know times are gettin' hard
But just believe me, girl
Someday I'll pay the bills with this guitar

We'll have it good
We'll have the life we knew we would
My word is good

Hey there, Delilah
I've got so much left to say
If every simple song I wrote to you
Would take your breath away

I'd write it all
Even more in love with me you'd fall
We'd have it all

Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me

A thousand miles seems pretty far
But they've got planes and trains and cars
I'd walk to you if I had no other way
Our friends would all make fun of us

And we'd just laugh along because we'd know
That none of them have felt this way
Delilah, I can promise you
That by the time that we get through
The world will never ever be the same
And you're to blame

Hey there, Delilah
You be good, and don't you miss me
Two more years and you'll be done with school
And I'll be makin' history like I do

You know it's all because of you
We can do whatever we want to
Hey there, Delilah, here's to you
This one's for you

Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me

Oh, it's what you do to me
What you do to me, oh oh, woah, woah
Oh woah, oh
Oh

