Song Lyrics of 'High Road' by Kesha
I'm taking the high road, I’m high as f**k
And these a**h***s won't shut up
Got me laughing, I ain't losing no sleep
I’m taking the high road, I'm high as f**k
And I don't know where I'll end up
But I'm laughing, I ain't losing no sleep
I'm taking the
High road
High road
High road
High road
B-*-*-*-H, I'm that b***h you love to hate
S-T-R-8, talk that shit straight to my bank
So aggressive, passive aggressive
Delete the message, and pass me a beverage, hey
Oh, good God, what the f**k have I done?
All in the name of good, clean fun
Y’all think I’m crazy, think I'm dumb
Could a b***h this dumb write a number one? Woo!
More than one, woo!
More than two, yah!
More than you, woo!
I’m taking the high road, I'm high as f**k
And these a**h***s won't shut up
Got me laughing, I ain't losing no sleep
I’m taking the high road, I'm high as f**k
And I don't know where I'll end up
But I'm laughing, I ain't losing no sleep
I'm taking the
High road
High road
High road
High road
K-E-S-H-A, I can S-P-ell my name
Oy vey, okay, hope y'all have a blessed day
So pretentious, I'm so damn pretentious
Delete the message, and pass me that beverage (Hey)
Oh, good God, somethin' for the low blow
A girl like me try to take the high road
Been meditating, transcendental
Why y'all think I'm f****n' mental?
Oh, I'm havin' fun, woo!
I'm havin' fun, woo!
This shit is done, yah!
Now play that drum!
I'm taking the high road, I'm high as f**k
And these a**h***s won't shut up
Got me laughing, I ain't losing no sleep
I'm taking the high road, I'm high as f**k
And I don't know where I'll end up
But I'm laughing, I ain't losing no sleep
I'm taking the
High road
High road
High road
High road
High road (I'm taking the)
High road
Now put your hands up
Now put your hands down
Now put your hands up-up-up-up
Now put your hands down
Now put your hands up
Now put your hands down
Now put your hands up-up-up-up
Now put your hands down