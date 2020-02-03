Song Lyrics of 'High Road' by Kesha

I'm taking the high road, I’m high as f**k

And these a**h***s won't shut up

Got me laughing, I ain't losing no sleep

I’m taking the high road, I'm high as f**k

And I don't know where I'll end up

But I'm laughing, I ain't losing no sleep

I'm taking the

High road

High road

High road

High road

B-*-*-*-H, I'm that b***h you love to hate

S-T-R-8, talk that shit straight to my bank

So aggressive, passive aggressive

Delete the message, and pass me a beverage, hey

Oh, good God, what the f**k have I done?

All in the name of good, clean fun

Y’all think I’m crazy, think I'm dumb

Could a b***h this dumb write a number one? Woo!

More than one, woo!

More than two, yah!

More than you, woo!

I’m taking the high road, I'm high as f**k

And these a**h***s won't shut up

Got me laughing, I ain't losing no sleep

I’m taking the high road, I'm high as f**k

And I don't know where I'll end up

But I'm laughing, I ain't losing no sleep

I'm taking the

High road

High road

High road

High road

K-E-S-H-A, I can S-P-ell my name

Oy vey, okay, hope y'all have a blessed day

So pretentious, I'm so damn pretentious

Delete the message, and pass me that beverage (Hey)

Oh, good God, somethin' for the low blow

A girl like me try to take the high road

Been meditating, transcendental

Why y'all think I'm f****n' mental?

Oh, I'm havin' fun, woo!

I'm havin' fun, woo!

This shit is done, yah!

Now play that drum!

I'm taking the high road, I'm high as f**k

And these a**h***s won't shut up

Got me laughing, I ain't losing no sleep

I'm taking the high road, I'm high as f**k

And I don't know where I'll end up

But I'm laughing, I ain't losing no sleep

I'm taking the

High road

High road

High road

High road

High road (I'm taking the)

High road

Now put your hands up

Now put your hands down

Now put your hands up-up-up-up

Now put your hands down

Now put your hands up

Now put your hands down

Now put your hands up-up-up-up

Now put your hands down