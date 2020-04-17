  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 16:30:58 IST

Hold on, hold on
Can we start this again
Hold on, hold on

Cause I’m not givin’ in
So long, so long
I’ve been chasin’ this dream
Hold on, hold on

Don’t leave me hanging
I’ve been goin’ under
I’ve been goin’ under, darling
On the verge of surrender
On the verge of surrender, I’ve been
If only we could go back in time

And rewind
If only we could, if only you would
Hold on, hold on
Can we start this again

Hold on, hold on
Don’t leave me hanging
Hold on, hold on
Can we start this again

Hold on, hold on
Cause I’m not givin’ in
So long, so long
I’ve been chasin’ this dream
Hold on, hold on

Don’t leave me hanging
I thought we were winning
I thought we were winning, this race
My heart did explode
It all blew up in my face
If only we could go back in time

And rewind
If only we could, if only you would
Hold on, hold on
Can we start this again
Hold on, hold on

Cause I’m not giving in
So long, so long
I’ve been chasing this dream
Hold on, hold on
Don’t leave me hanging
Hold on, hold on
Can we start this again
Hold on, hold on

Cause I’m not giving in
So long, so long
I’ve been chasing (I’ve been chasing)
I’m not giving in
Hold on

Cause I’m not giving in
Hold on, hold on
So long, so long
I’ve been chasing this dream
Hold on, hold on
Don’t leave me hanging (don’t leave me hanging)

