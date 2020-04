'Cause you know I'm home alone

Macaulay-caulay Culkin

And boo, I'm bored, my cellular is broken

I'm in the model, I'm in the zone

No, honey, I'm not joking

Now ring me up on my home telephone, ring

I'm setting up booby traps in case you are a bad guy

I'm reading bookies, making cookies in my thigh highs

Play hide and seek, if you don't peek, we'll have a fun time

We'll have a fun time, right?