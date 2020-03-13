Song Lyrics of 'How To Be Lonely' by Rita Ora

He told me that he loved me more than most

That he could be the one to take me home

(But am I good enough to) Be everything that he could want?

He told me that he loved me more than most

Been lookin' for a non-material love

Soon as I find it, I'll be fuckin' it up (Break it up)

Like I ain't made a mess here often enough

Not enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no

Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Ain't nobody can hold me like the way you hold me

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

(But am I good enough to) Tell you that I love you more than most?

That you could be the one to take me home?

(But am I good enough to) To give you everything that you will hold?

In truth, I'm being honest, I don't know

Been lookin' for a non-material love

Soon as I find it, I'll be fuckin' it up (Break it up)

Like I ain't made a mess here often enough

Not enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no

Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

But am I good enough to-

Hmm

Yeah, yeah

Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Ain't nobody can hold me, I like the way you hold me

End up on my own almost every night

I must be the only

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Lonely)

Oh, oh, oh

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Be lonely)

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Be lonely)

Oh, oh, oh

Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely