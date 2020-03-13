Song Lyrics of 'How To Be Lonely' by Rita Ora
He told me that he loved me more than most
That he could be the one to take me home
(But am I good enough to) Be everything that he could want?
He told me that he loved me more than most
Been lookin' for a non-material love
Soon as I find it, I'll be fuckin' it up (Break it up)
Like I ain't made a mess here often enough
Not enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no
Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely
Ain't nobody can hold me like the way you hold me
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely
(But am I good enough to) Tell you that I love you more than most?
That you could be the one to take me home?
(But am I good enough to) To give you everything that you will hold?
In truth, I'm being honest, I don't know
Been lookin' for a non-material love
Soon as I find it, I'll be fuckin' it up (Break it up)
Like I ain't made a mess here often enough
Not enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no
Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely
But am I good enough to-
Hmm
Yeah, yeah
Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely
Ain't nobody can hold me, I like the way you hold me
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Lonely)
Oh, oh, oh
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Be lonely)
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Be lonely)
Oh, oh, oh
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely
cope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>