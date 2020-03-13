  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'How To Be Lonely' by Rita Ora

Song Lyrics of 'How To Be Lonely' by Rita Ora

Song Lyrics of 'How To Be Lonely' by Rita Ora
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 15:15:26 IST

He told me that he loved me more than most
That he could be the one to take me home
(But am I good enough to) Be everything that he could want?
He told me that he loved me more than most

Been lookin' for a non-material love
Soon as I find it, I'll be fuckin' it up (Break it up)
Like I ain't made a mess here often enough
Not enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no

Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Ain't nobody can hold me like the way you hold me
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

(But am I good enough to) Tell you that I love you more than most?
That you could be the one to take me home?
(But am I good enough to) To give you everything that you will hold?
In truth, I'm being honest, I don't know

Been lookin' for a non-material love
Soon as I find it, I'll be fuckin' it up (Break it up)
Like I ain't made a mess here often enough
Not enough, not enough, not enough, not enough, no, no, no

Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

But am I good enough to-
Hmm
Yeah, yeah

Will no one ever show me how to be lonely?
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Ain't nobody can hold me, I like the way you hold me
End up on my own almost every night
I must be the only
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Lonely)
Oh, oh, oh
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Be lonely)
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Be lonely)
Oh, oh, oh
Feeling like losing you'll show me how to be lonely

cope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz

Song Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Dil Laya Dimaag Laya by Stebin Ben

Song Lyrics of Dil Laya Dimaag Laya by Stebin Ben

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Laadki from Angrezi Medium

Song Lyrics of Laadki from Angrezi Medium

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tujhe Rab Mana from Baaghi 3

Song Lyrics of Tujhe Rab Mana from Baaghi 3

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Jee Karr Daa by Harrdy Sandhu

Song Lyrics of Jee Karr Daa by Harrdy Sandhu

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tum Jaisi Ho by Tony Kakkar

Song Lyrics of Tum Jaisi Ho by Tony Kakkar

NewsShweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz

Song Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz

Fashion & LifestyleHigh heel te nache tan tu badi jache: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slay in High Heels

High heel te nache tan tu badi jache: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slay in High Heels