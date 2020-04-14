Song Lyrics of 'I Believe That We Will Win' by Pitbull [World Anthem]
"You know what spreads faster than any virus
Is fear
When it comes to fear you can either forget everything and run
I said I (I)
Or you can face everything and rise
I believe (I believe)
And let me tell you what I believe
I believe that (I believe that)
I believe we gonna face everything and rise
I believe that we will win (I believe that we will win)
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win (Woo!)
It’s not how you fall
It’s how you get back up
And what don’t kill us make us stronger
Boy, I bet that up
Take a swing at us
You better hit hard
Cause when we swing back (Bing Bang)
It’s like oh god (oh God)
It’s time to knuckle up (Knuckle up)
And fight hard (Fight hard)
Now let's all buckle up (Buckle up)
And fight hard (Fight hard)
Que Dios bendiga a toda tu famila mi amigo
De parte Armandito vamos a darle duro a este virus
I said I
Say it with me (I)
I believe
Say it with me (I believe)
I believe that
Say it with me (I believe that)
I believe that we will win
Let me hear you say (I believe that we will win)
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win (Woo!)
We could lose the battle
But we gon win the war
I’m from the bottom
I’m that uncut real raw
When things get tough
That’s when we show up
That’s when we show out
That’s when we show you all
It’s time to knuckle up (Knuckle up)
And fight hard (Fight hard)
Now let's all buckle up (Buckle up)
And fight hard (Fight hard)
Que Dios bendiga a toda tu famila mi amigo
De parte Armandito vamos a darle duro a este virus
I said I
Say it with me (I)
I believe
Say it with me (I believe)
I believe that
Say it with me (I believe that)
I believe that we will win
Let me hear you say (I believe that we will win)
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
Bottom line
No matter what
Face everything and rise