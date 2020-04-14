  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'I Believe That We Will Win' by Pitbull [World Anthem]

Song Lyrics of 'I Believe That We Will Win' by Pitbull [World Anthem]

Song Lyrics of 'I Believe That We Will Win' by Pitbull [World Anthem]
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Apr 2020 14:00:17 IST

"You know what spreads faster than any virus
Is fear
When it comes to fear you can either forget everything and run 
I said I (I)
Or you can face everything and rise

I believe (I believe)
And let me tell you what I believe 
I believe that (I believe that)
I believe we gonna face everything and rise
I believe that we will win (I believe that we will win)

I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win (Woo!)

It’s not how you fall
It’s how you get back up
And what don’t kill us make us stronger
Boy, I bet that up

Take a swing at us
You better hit hard
Cause when we swing back (Bing Bang) 
It’s like oh god (oh God)

It’s time to knuckle up (Knuckle up)
And fight hard (Fight hard)
Now let's all buckle up (Buckle up)
And fight hard (Fight hard)

Que Dios bendiga a toda tu famila mi amigo
De parte Armandito vamos a darle duro a este virus

I said I
Say it with me (I)
I believe 
Say it with me (I believe)

I believe that 
Say it with me (I believe that)
I believe that we will win 
Let me hear you say (I believe that we will win)

I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win (Woo!)

We could lose the battle
But we gon win the war
I’m from the bottom
I’m that uncut real raw

When things get tough
That’s when we show up
That’s when we show out
That’s when we show you all

It’s time to knuckle up (Knuckle up)
And fight hard (Fight hard)
Now let's all buckle up (Buckle up)
And fight hard (Fight hard)

Que Dios bendiga a toda tu famila mi amigo
De parte Armandito vamos a darle duro a este virus

I said I
Say it with me (I)
I believe 
Say it with me (I believe)

I believe that 
Say it with me (I believe that)
I believe that we will win 
Let me hear you say (I believe that we will win)

I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win
I believe that we will win (Say it)
I believe that we will win 

Bottom line
No matter what
Face everything and rise 

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli

Song Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Inside Friend' by Leon Bridges ft. John Mayer

Song Lyrics of 'Inside Friend' by Leon Bridges ft. John Mayer

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Muskurayega by Kaushal Kishore

Song lyrics of Muskurayega by Kaushal Kishore

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra sung by Shekhar Ravjiani

Song Lyrics of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra sung by Shekhar Ravjiani

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Corona Virus' by Lil Nix

Song Lyrics of 'Corona Virus' by Lil Nix

NewsShweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

Shweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I Believe That We Will Win' by Pitbull [World Anthem]

Song Lyrics of 'I Believe That We Will Win' by Pitbull [World Anthem]