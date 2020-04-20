Song Lyrics of 'I Dare You' by Kelly Clarkson

There's a wolf that preys on a world that strays so far from the Garden (Oh)

And just like your own, every heart you know seems cold and hardened (Oh)

You may not have the stage, but you still have a voice

You may not have the strength, but if you have a choice

I dare you to love

Oh, I dare you to love

Even if you're hurt and you can only see the worst

Even if you think it's not enough

Oh, I dare you to love

We're all full of hope, tryna stay afloat, tryna save one another

People let you drown 'cause they don't know how to stay above water

When they're too broken to know what they've put you through

Do the only thing that you'd want done to you

Oh, I dare you to love (Dare you to love)

Oh, I dare you to love (I dare you to love)

Even if you're hurt and you can only see the worst (Oh)

Even if you think it's not enough

Oh, I dare you to love

I dare you to love, oh

You may not have the stage, but you still have a voice

You may not have the strength, but if you have a choice

I dare you to love, even if you can't

No, I dare you to love

Oh, even if you're hurt and you can only see the worst (Only see the worst)

Even if you think it's not enough

Oh, I, I dare you

I dare you

Oh, I, I dare you to love