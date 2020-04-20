  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'I Dare You' by Kelly Clarkson
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 12:30:02 IST

There's a wolf that preys on a world that strays so far from the Garden (Oh)
And just like your own, every heart you know seems cold and hardened (Oh)
You may not have the stage, but you still have a voice
You may not have the strength, but if you have a choice

I dare you to love
Oh, I dare you to love
Even if you're hurt and you can only see the worst
Even if you think it's not enough
Oh, I dare you to love

We're all full of hope, tryna stay afloat, tryna save one another
People let you drown 'cause they don't know how to stay above water
When they're too broken to know what they've put you through
Do the only thing that you'd want done to you

Oh, I dare you to love (Dare you to love)
Oh, I dare you to love (I dare you to love)
Even if you're hurt and you can only see the worst (Oh)
Even if you think it's not enough
Oh, I dare you to love
I dare you to love, oh

You may not have the stage, but you still have a voice
You may not have the strength, but if you have a choice

I dare you to love, even if you can't
No, I dare you to love
Oh, even if you're hurt and you can only see the worst (Only see the worst)
Even if you think it's not enough
Oh, I, I dare you

I dare you
Oh, I, I dare you to love

