I've been here, before

And my heart was left upon the floor

I made my rules

Love is just for fools

I don't do love anymore

Your hard to ignore

I really should be walking out the door

I make my rules

Love is just for fools

I don't do love anymore

I make my rules

Love is just for fools

I don't do love anymore

The winding road

Leads me on alone

This pedlars gonna lend

Where ever the wind has blown

And I know you are the best that

I have known

But I don't do love anymore

I've been here before

And my heart was left upon the floor

I make my rules

Love is just for fools

I don't do love anymore

I make my rules

Love is just for fools

I don't do love anymore