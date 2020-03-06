Song Lyrics of 'I Love Me' by Demi Lovato

Flippin' through all these magazines

Tellin' me who I'm supposed to be

Way too good at camouflage

Can't see what I am, I just see what I'm not

I'm guilty 'bout everything that I eat

Feelin' myself is a felony

Jedi level sabotage

Voices in my head make up my entourage

'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself

But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else

I, I, me, myself and I don't see eye to eye

Me, myself and I (Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh)

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self-destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die?

'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life

After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I wonder when I love me is enough

I wonder when I love me is enough

Haters that live on the internet

Live in my head, should be paying rent

I'm way to good at listening

All these coments fucking up my energy

'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself

But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else

I, I, me, myself and I don't see eye to eye

Me, myself and I (Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh)

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self-destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die?

'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life

After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I wonder when I love me is enough

I wonder when I love me is enough

I'm my own worst critic

Talk a whole lot of shit

But I'm a ten out of ten

Even when I forget

I, I, I, I (I'm a ten out of ten, don't you ever forget it)

I'm my own worst critic

Talk a whole lot of shit

But I'm a ten out of ten

Even when I forget

I, I, I, I

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I wonder when I love me is enough

I wonder when I love me is enough

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah