Song Lyrics of 'I Love Me' by Demi Lovato
Flippin' through all these magazines
Tellin' me who I'm supposed to be
Way too good at camouflage
Can't see what I am, I just see what I'm not
I'm guilty 'bout everything that I eat
Feelin' myself is a felony
Jedi level sabotage
Voices in my head make up my entourage
'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself
But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else
I, I, me, myself and I don't see eye to eye
Me, myself and I (Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh)
Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?
And I always got my finger on the self-destruct
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why am I always looking for a ride or die?
'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life
After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I wonder when I love me is enough
I wonder when I love me is enough
Haters that live on the internet
Live in my head, should be paying rent
I'm way to good at listening
All these coments fucking up my energy
'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself
But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else
I, I, me, myself and I don't see eye to eye
Me, myself and I (Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh)
Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?
And I always got my finger on the self-destruct
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why am I always looking for a ride or die?
'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life
After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)
I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I wonder when I love me is enough
I wonder when I love me is enough
I'm my own worst critic
Talk a whole lot of shit
But I'm a ten out of ten
Even when I forget
I, I, I, I (I'm a ten out of ten, don't you ever forget it)
I'm my own worst critic
Talk a whole lot of shit
But I'm a ten out of ten
Even when I forget
I, I, I, I
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I wonder when I love me is enough
I wonder when I love me is enough
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah